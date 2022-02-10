Naglis and his powerchair football teammates dream of the World Cup

A major fundraising campaign is under way to help a Balbriggan student and his teammates get to the Powerchair Football World Cup in Australia later this year.

The sport, a version of soccer that first originated in France in 1978, is played in over 30 countries using specially modified powerchairs and an oversized football.

Team Ireland has qualified for the prestigious international event, which will be held in Sydney in October. It was originally supposed to take place last year but, like other sporting events, had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

However, despite their delight at qualifying for the 2022 FIPFA World Cup, the huge costs associated with getting there remains the biggest obstacle to Ireland’s participation.

The talented Irish team includes Naglis Montvilas (20), from Balbriggan, who is excited at the prospect of representing his country Down Under. He told Fingal Independent he remained hopeful of playing in the tournament with the help of generous donations received through a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.

Naglis explained there are significant costs involved, as all eight members of Team Ireland will need to have their carers or parents travel with them.

“Some of us will need both parents with us to help out while we are travelling and throughout the tournament,” he said. “Everyone’s circumstances are different.”

Naglis, who has spinal muscular atrophy, was first introduced to powerchair football at the age of nine – but he wasn’t too impressed with the sport at first.

“Muscular Dystrophy Ireland organised for me to do a trial but I didn’t like it that much,” he revealed. “I was very self-aware about being in a wheelchair at the time and didn’t want to play with people in wheelchairs.

“Then, when I started to play at a more competitive level, I really started to enjoy it. I can’t stop playing powerchair football now – it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Naglis is thrilled to be back training with the Irish team.

“It was very frustrating not being able to train or play during the lockdown,” he said. “It’s great that things are getting back to normal now and I can see all my teammates again – they are my lifelong friends and we are all very close.”

To put it mildly, these are hectic times for Naglis, a former student at Balbriggan Educate Together and Balbriggan Community College. He’s currently in his second year of computing at the National College of Ireland and says he’s really enjoying the course.

In between college and his studies, Naglis trains one or two weekends a month with Team Ireland in a school hall in Balbriggan, with participants travelling from all over of the country. The training schedule will be ramped up as the countdown to the World Cup in Australia gets closer.

As a teenager, Naglis played league games for various powerchair football clubs, including DCU Storm PFC. In 2017, he was called up for the national squad. Being part of Team Ireland has allowed him to travel abroad, something he really loves.

His first big trip was to Florida for the World Cup in 2017, where Ireland came sixth. The following year saw him travel to Denmark for a Champions League tournament.

In 2019, Team Ireland took home bronze from the Euros, which were held in Finland. Finishing in the top five meant they qualified for the upcoming World Cup. Naglis has embraced the international travel element of the sport.

“It’s so great to be able to represent your country at a really high level and I really enjoy the competitiveness,” he stated.

For those who haven’t seen powerchair football players in action before, it’s impossible not be impressed by the level of skill involved. It’s a four-a-side game, with three outfield players and one goalkeeper per team.

According to Naglis, timing and judgement are essential.

“As a sport, it’s more technical than physical,” he explained. “You have to think about your next move very quickly – I absolutely love it.”

Like any sport, powerchair football comes with its own set of rules. To make the game more unique and faster, there’s a rule that two members of the same team can’t attack an opposition player on the ball, designed to prevent everyone from going into a bunch.

Injuries are rare, according to Naglis, as players are largely protected by their wheelchair, although collisions do occur from time to time. Teams are mixed and there are no upper or lower age limits, making powerchair football a very inclusive sport.

Naglis, who lives with his parents and sister, is thankful for all the support he has received from his family.

“They are all very invested in powerchair football, especially my father,” he said. “My parents are hoping to travel with me to the World Cup in Australia – they are big supporters and are very proud of me and the team.”

As for life away from powerchair football, Naglis is concentrating on his college work but doesn’t know what he wants to do after he graduates.

“I’m just keeping my options open for the moment,” he added.

The Association of Irish Powerchair Football (AIPF) is pulling out all the stops to get the team to Australia for the 2022 FIPFA World Cup. The tournament will take place in October at Sydney Olympic Park.

Australia’s national team, the Poweroos, will challenge defending champions France, the USA, England, Denmark, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Argentina, Uruguay and Japan for the title of World Powerchair Football Champions. This will be the fourth FIPFA World Cup.

Spectators will be treated to fast-paced and highly tactical games, where some of the sport’s incredible athletes can show off their skills.

According to the Association of Irish Powerchair Football, the sport allows people with a high level of impairment to enjoy the game of football.

It’s the only active team participation sport for people who use electric wheelchairs or those who have limited movement in a manual wheelchair.

The fast-growing disability team sport also creates a great social environment for the players and their families, the association says.

A spokesperson AIPF said: “Powerchair football brings strangers together, many of whom have similar stories and life experiences, creating friendships and bonds which last a lifetime.”

As there is no Government or other sports funding available to cover the cost of sending Team Ireland to Australia, the AIPF are trying to raise up to €100,000 through donations.

This will help meet the expense of flights, accommodation, food and transport for players, coaches, assistants and carers.

Money is also needed to buy kits for the players and to transport equipment, including the powerchairs themselves.

There has been strong support for the fundraising campaign, with almost €10,000 donated so far.

But Team Ireland will be relying on the public’s ongoing generosity to make their World Cup dream a reality.

The association said its goal has always been to represent Ireland at the highest level on a world stage and described the Australian event as a once in a lifetime opportunity for the team.

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe website and search for ‘Help Ireland to the Powerchair Football World Cup’.