My family will have to put up with me more on Sunday

Nathan McGauran leads his arch rival Brandon Kavanagh during the Production Twin race at the Mondello Masters 2022. McGauran won the Southern Star Championship. Photo: Jack Corry

AFTER all the buzz the Weekend before last at seeing Thomas O’Grady take the Mondello Masters Superbike Championship, to add to the Supertwin title that he clinched earlier in the day, I set off to work on a real high, one that I haven’t felt after a short circuit event for many, many years.

Relaxing in my cabin on the 24-hour ferry crossing to France, I had poor WiFi, but enough of a signal for the phone to beep with a message that I couldn’t believe – “The Fingal Independent will be closing shortly”.

While my contact was a reliable source I wanted confirmation and waited until I got a better signal to ring the sports team in the paper.

Marcus, who had been trying to call me all day, dropped the bomb that the paper will close at the end of this month.

I was shocked to say the least, and to be honest, as I type this week’s column, I still am in shock.

Having been given the opportunity more than 14 years ago to start this column, it has become part of my life, attending race meetings, interviewing riders and taking photos for the readers and race fans.

I wreck my colleagues’ heads, people like Baylon McCaughey, Pat Nolan and Adam McMahon, on a regular basis looking for help, info and photos to keep the column as up-to-date as possible.

Now they will have an easy time on Sundays, knowing that they don’t have to write or send me photos for the deadline on Sunday night.

My own family will have to put up with me more than ever on a Sunday, but while I won’t have this column to write, I will still be attending race meetings to keep my adrenalin flowing during the season.

We have struggled during the recession, and even during Covid the paper kept going, but sadly modern life has caught up with it, and the owners have decided that the time has come to close a paper which has been going for almost 40 years.

From the very start, when I had just a single piece in the sports, to having two pages for more than 10 years, I have been lucky to have great support from the editorial team, especially John and Marcus who have supported me (and also called me a Petrol Head!), but their support for the sport has been amazing, and I will miss that.

There are so many people that I have to thank, but it’s not the right time yet.

The Sunflower Trophy meeting towards the end of this month will be the last one that I will cover for this column and I will thank them as part of the finale.

There are a few laps left for Corry Corner and I will finish this rant now, and get on with the news!