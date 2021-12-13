Murder she wrote: Maria’s latest crime novel will keep you riveted as Fingal author publishes crime novel

A Fingal author has written a riveting new book that looks set to take the crime fiction market by storm.

‘Bad Sweet Things’ is the third novel by talented Swords-born writer Maria Hoey, who now lives in Portmarnock.

Set in the north Dublin suburbs of Portmarnock, Baldoyle and Howth, the plot revolves around six former classmates who receive an old school photo in the post – with each of their faces scratched out. Within two weeks, three of them are dead.

Although their deaths are initially passed off as accidents, the book’s main protagonist – Detective Sergeant Tina Basset – is not buying this theory for a second. Known as ‘the Hound’ to her colleagues, she refuses to let go once she picks up a scent.

In this case, Basset suspects that the women’s deaths are related to the school photo – and the fact that all six were once part of an unsavoury teenage click known as ‘The A-Team’.

Maria says her novel was inspired by a real-life school reunion, where former students tried to recreate an old class photo.

While her first two books – ‘The Last Lost Girl’ (2017) and ‘On Bone Bridge’ (2018) – were psychological thrillers, her latest work is her first attempt at a police procedural storyline.

She hopes to further develop the “complex, layered” character of Tina Basset as a series of novels and agrees it would be “incredible” if her new book was adapted as a TV drama.

Maria initially decided to self-publish ‘Bad Sweet Things’. However, after it was up on Amazon for just one week, she received the offer of a two-book deal from UK-based Spellbound, who are “digital first” publishers. From this week, it will be available as an e-book or as a print edition paperback through Amazon. It will also be stocked by a number of local bookshops.

Maria works in corporate governance for an education and research company but admits it would be her ultimate ambition to be a full-time writer. She has been penning poems and short stories since the age of eight.

When she attended St Joseph’s Secondary School in Rush as a teenager, she was known for writing her friends’ essays during the bus journeys – in exchange for them doing her maths homework.

Inspired by golden age writers such as Agatha Christie and Ruth Rendell, she notes with satisfaction that there has been a huge surge in Irish women publishing crime novels.

Maria’s writing career has certainly taken off since she won first prize in the Swords Festival short story competition in 1999. In 2010, she was runner-up in the Mslexia International short story competition and was also shortlisted for the Michael McLaverty Short Story Award.

Her debut novel, ‘The Last Lost Girl’, was shortlisted for the Annie McHale Debut Novel Award in 2017 and the Kate O’Brien Award in 2018.

Maria has one grown-up daughter, Rebecca, who lives in Galway, and she shares her Portmarnock home with husband Dr Garrett O’Boyle, an editor and academic.

‘Bad Sweet Things’, by Maria Hoey (Spellbound Books), is now available from Amazon.