Mum stole from supermaket to pay for son’s drug debt

A 52-year-old woman stole €1,300 worth of goods from a supermarket because she wanted to help her son pay off a drug debt, a court has heard.

Mary Joyce pleaded guilty to theft at Tesco, Holywell Link Road in Swords on September 5, 2020.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said Joyce entered the store at 8.30pm, took groceries to the value of €1,300 and left the shop, passing all points of payment without paying for the goods.

The court heard all the items were recovered in saleable condition.

Joyce, of Kilshane Drive, Finglas has 24 previous convictions, including a number for theft.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said the matter dates back to 2020 when her son had developed a chronic heroin addiction and he had a drug debt.

She said the defendant took it into her own hands to help and that’s why she took the goods but “she knows in hindsight this is something she should not have done”.

Ms Kealy said Joyce had experienced a lot of tragedy in recent years; her grandson had been killed in a car accident, she lost another granddaughter at four-weeks-old and her husband had taken his own life.

She is extremely sorry for her actions and was in a “state of desperation” at the time.

The barrister appealed to the court to deal with the matter as leniently as possible.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted Joyce and sentenced her to 14 days in prison.