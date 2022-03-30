Mother has ‘no memory’ of failing to pay Swords restaurant bill

A mother of three was out with friends, drank “a lot of wine” and has no memory of leaving a restaurant without paying an €80 bill, a court has heard.

Caroline Rita Maughan admitted failing to pay the bill at The Plaza Chinese in Swords and being intoxicated in a public place on August 25, 2021.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Maughan at Swords District Court and fined her €150.

Garda Aidan Fogarty said he received a call from The Plaza restaurant at 11.20pm on the night in question to say two females had left the premises without paying their bill.

He said while on the call he could hear a lot of commotion in the background.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, the accused was in a highly intoxicated state, was involved in a row with staff at the restaurant and was refusing to pay the bill of €80.80.

Garda Fogarty said Maughan, of Baskin Park, Stockhole Lane, Cloughran, was very drunk and continued to be abusive and aggressive to both staff and the gardaí.

The defendant has 32 previous convictions.

Barrister Annette Kealy said the accused doesn’t drink very often but had met friends for a meal on August 25, 2021 and had “drunk a lot of wine”. She said Maughan was very intoxicated and has no memory of the incident but nevertheless takes full responsibility for it and had the €80.80 with her in court for the bill.

The 32-year-old, who has three children, is “deeply ashamed” of her behaviour on the night and apologised to the owners of the restaurant and the gardaí.

“She is very very remorseful for her actions,’ the barrister added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Maughan €150 at the district court for failing to pay the restaurant bill taking the offence of being intoxicated in a public place into account.