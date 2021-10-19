‘More joy for Skerries at Holmpatrick

SKERRIES 36

TULLAMORE5

AFTER the previous week’s serious test of mettle and down-to-the-wire one-point win down south in Bruff, the hope was that Skerries would put the wrongs to right and minimise the number of unforced errors that nearly cost them points in round two - especially in front of the large home crowd in Holmpatrick!

The opposition, Tullamore, were coming to make it three out of three, just one point behind Skerries in the league, and conditions could not have been better, perfect autumnal weather with a warm haze over the club’s 3G pitch and not a puff of wind.

Within the first minute of play, following a charge down, winger Mark Oliver made a break for the line and Skerries had their first try, much to the surprise and delight of the faithful. The conversion followed suit by out half Paul O’Loghlen, so before any dust had settled Skerries were seven points up. The perfect start one may say, but the memory of the previous week was ever present, and for the first 15 minutes of the match the intensity never dropped and possession and dominance resulted in Tullamore never getting out of their 22.

The visitors were not allowed to settle into the game and were lucky not to have been down by 10 points after Skerries missed a penalty 15 minutes in.

Just before the first water break Tullamore capitalised on their first real opportunity, a well-worked try following a lineout saw them out of the blocks and on the scoreboard.

Tullamore started to really grow into the game at this stage and it appeared we were all set for an evenly match contest from this point on.They were unlucky not to see more rewards for their efforts, but the Skerries defence was on form and forced errors again and again.

A deliberate knock on from Tullamore gave Skerries another penalty opportunity just after the half hour mark and O’Loghlen slotted it over to make it 10-5.

If Tullamore were to make their mark on the match, now was the time. Skerries were now down to 14 men after a harsh yellow card decision on centre Colin Doyle.

A failed penalty attempt added to their woes and a few minutes later brilliant forward pressure by Skerries reaped its just rewards and gave captain Kevin McGrath his first try of the match. Paul O’Loghlen’s pinpoint accuracy saw a clean-cut conversion. making it 17-5 to the home side.

A Skerries substitution followed after an injured Johnny Sherwin was replaced by Cormac Murphy.

The Skerries pack now exuded a confidence that enabled them to play the running rugby they are known for and they were unfortunate not to have clocked up a third try before half-time as a brilliant solo run from Kevin McGrath was held up just short of the line.

The second half saw Skerries up the intensity and pressure, the phases of play all clicking into place, the lineout and scrum a big step up from the previous week.

A super maul from the lineout led to a try for Cormac Murphy, O’Loghlen adding the extras, to make it 24-5.

There didn’t seem any way back for Tullamore, but Skerries never took their foot off the pedal.

From a lineout five metres out the Skerries steamrolled over the line, with Cormac Marrey emerging as the fourth try scorer and bonus point earner.

It was now 29-5 to Skerries and with just over ten minutes left a lovely interplay by the backs and a perfect bounce of the ball allowed Kevin McGrath to finish it off with a superb run to the line,with O’Loghlen adding the conversion.

The squad have a break next weekend and are away to Clonmel on Saturday week for Round Four of the league.

Skerries: R Mulcahy, O McKey, K McGrath, C Doyle, M, Oliver, P O’Loghlen, E,Carron, R, McAuley, Conn Marrey, E, Sherlock, T Mulvany, S Deering, E Sherlock, J, Sherwin, Cormac Marrey, Subs: C Murphy, R Halligan, P Finn, S Murphy, R Woods.