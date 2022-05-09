Mooney rolls back years in North victory

North County beat Dublin University by four wickets

North County roared back into contention in Group B thanks to a narrow victory over in-form Dublin University.

The students had trounced Terenure a week earlier, but they found North County a much tougher nut to crack, with John Mooney’s 26 not out helping the Fingal outfit to an important victory.

North County had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl in fine conditions at College Park, with Sanil Gupta and Niall Butler opening for the students.

North County made the early breakthrough, with Abdul Ghaffer claiming the opening wicket of the day off just the fifth ball in the first innings. Jamie Grassi made the catch which helped give North County an early advantage.

Nicolaas Pretorius was next man in for Dublin University and he looked lively early on, hitting a couple of nice fours before he was caught and bowled by John Mooney when on 15.

When Usman Azhar took the wicket of Butler just three overs later North County were well in control, with the students struggling on 27/3 after 7.4 overs.

Dublin University’s cause was helped with a very welcome 50+ stand between Gavin Hoey and Michael Hogan who helped get their sides innings back on track. Hoey in particular was in really attacking mode, hitting a couple of sixes as Dublin University passed 80.

The 19th over proved fruitful for North County, though, with Usman Uzhar claiming the wickets of both Hogan (26) and his replacement David Cosgrove - for a duck.

Seán Sludds took the prized wicket of Gavin Hoey (37) shortly afterwards to leave the students struggling on 92/6 after 19.2 overs.

A useful 16 not out from tailender Max Collins helped the students post a not-too-daunting total of 123 for North County to chase.

Dublin University needed a fast start to give themselves hope and they got just that, with Theo Dempsey taking the wicket of North County opener Niall McGovern with the first ball of the second over.

Grassi looked to be in an attacking mood as he hit a couple of big fours early on, but he went for one too many and was out for 12 when Dempsey struck again to leave North County on 17/2 after 3.5 overs.

Malcolm Nofal and Andrew Sheridan looked to steady the ship and they began well, with Nofal in particular looking sharp as he swatted away a couple of fours. However, Nofal was next man out as Max Collins took his first wicket of the day for the students.

Sheridan followed a couple of overs later as he laboured to 10 off 22 balls before being dismissed by Gavin Hoey to leave the tie evenly poised, with North County now on 54/4 after 12.2 overs.

Eddie Richardson has dug North County out of quite a few holes over the years and he looked to do the same here as he began his innings with a nice four to get his side going again.

Jonathan Andrews lost his wicket to shift the momentum back to the students before Richardson became JJ Walsh’s first wicket of the day to leave the visitors in trouble on 99/6 after 20.4 overs.

North County needed a hero to close the game out and Mooney stepped up with aplomb to win it for the visitors with a magnificent 26 not out from 32 balls to help his side to an important victory.