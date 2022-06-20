Money laundering accused is sent forward for trial

A 56-year-old man accused of money laundering has been sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Bernard Fagan is charged with handling or possessing of €83,750 deemed to be the proceeds of criminal conduct, at the M1 Swords, County Dublin on December 9, 2022.

The book of evidence was served on Fagan, with an address at Newbury Lawns, Clonshaugh, at Swords District Court.

The State Solicitor said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consents to the defendant being sent forward to the next sitting of the CCJ on July 7 on count one in the book of evidence.

Judge Gerard Jones told the accused that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi, he must notify the State of this within 14 days.

He sent the defendant forward to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Court in the Court 5 of the Criminal Courts of Justice.

He granted a Section 56 order.