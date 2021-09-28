Mondello day doesn’t go to plan for Micko

Andrew Whearty moved up to 4th place in the Superbike Cup class on his new BMW, after some excellent results. Photo Jack Corry

There were three excellent races in the sidecar class with Darren O’Dwyer/James Ging #71 taking a win and second place, before their engine blew in the final race. Photo Jack Corry

Jack Whearty passes newcomer Aoife Griffin in the Supersport 300 class where he has two 4th places and a 5th, to lie 4th in the championship. Photo Jack Corry

Richie Ryan took all three Superbike wins to lead the championship by 33 points from Thomas O’Grady. Photo Jack Corry

Micko Sweeney and Kevin Baker were once more locked together in the Supertwin class, with Sweeney taking three wins to draw level in the championship with Baker, with one round remaining. Photo Jack Corry

Rush rider Jimmy bermingham had another productive weekend at the Masters, scoring his best result in the production twin class in 5th place. Photo Jack Corry

A dejected Kevin Keys walks back to the paddock after his spectacular crash in the 600 race two. Photo Jack Corry

Kevin Keys crashed out in spectacular style while leading the 600 race two, but thankfully walked away uninjured, and won the next race. Photo Jack Corry

ROUNDS 10 to 12 of the Dunlop Mondello Masters took place at Mondello over the weekend, and despite the weather changing on the second day most of the races were held in the dry.

There was some disappointment for Skerries rider Micko Sweeney, who had scored two wins in the Supertwin class and needed a win in the third race to draw level on points with Clare rider Kevin Baker.

The riders were brought to the line for that final race, but the rain had started to fall and they were pulled back in and allowed to change tyres.

At this point the heavens opened and the organisers called a halt to racing, promising the riders four races at the final round in two weeks’ time. So Micko heads to Bishopscourt next weekend to hopefully clinch the USBK Championship, and he will look forward to doing the double in Mondello the following week, should his good form continue.

As is usual there were three races for all the classes over the weekend, and there were some cracking races, with the sidecars starting the proceedings.

In race one, Mark Codd and Liam Gordon took the win from Darren O’Dwyer and James Ging, but the third place outfit of Dylan Lynch and Aaron Galligan were penalised 20 seconds for a jump start and relegated to fourth, with Dylan’s younger brother Derek and his passenger Anthony McDonnell taking the last place on the podium.

Race two saw a spectacular crash when the outfits of Fergus Woodlock and Eugene Kettle touched, and Kettle’s outfit overturned, trapping the driver. Thankfully all concerned were okay, and in the rerun it was the closest finish of the weekend, with O’Dwyer/Ging taking a fantastic win by just 0.026 of a second from Lynch/Galligan, with Codd/Gordon just 0.329 of a second behind in third.

Race three was another close affair, with O’Dwyer/Ging leading a quartet of outfits until their engine blew in spectacular fashion and they retired, leaving Codd/Gordon to take the win from Lynch/Galligan, with Lynch/McDonnell third.

Kevin Keys didn’t have much opposition in the 600 Supersport races, as his previous battles with Adam McLean and Michael Dunlop saw them both missing as they were both in action at the BSB round in Oulton Park, and he romped to the win in race one by over seven seconds from Andrew Murphy and Michael Owens.

In race two he had a very lucky escape while leading. As he approached the final turn, his brakes failed and he crashed out in spectacular fashion, but thankfully he was back on his feet straightaway and walked back to the paddock.

The race was red-flagged to enable the marshalls to get his bike out of the gravel pit.

The restart was won by Andrew Murphy, with Owen second and Cup winner Jamie Collins in a fine third place.

There was plenty of activity in the Keys garage during the lunch break as his team worked hard to get his Kawasaki back on the track for race three.

This was achieved and Keys won by over four seconds from Murphy and Owens.

Lusk rider Thomas O’Grady was well placed in the championship going into the meeting, but a serious engine problem in the NW Racing Yamaha saw the team withdraw from the meeting as the problem couldn’t be resolved over the weekend.

Jamie Collins increased his lead in the Supersport Cup class by taking two wins and a second place, after his nearest opponent Stephen Tobin crashed out, also unhurt, in race three.

A win in any of the remaining three races in the championship, will be enough for the “Ballyhooley Bullet” to take the championship.

Micko Sweeney was missing from the 600 class after his spectacular crash at Cookstown, and when I spoke to the sponsor of his 600 Yamaha, Eamon Mulligan. about the damage to the bike he was very upbeat, and said: “We should have all the parts needed tomorrow, and the bike should be ready for Bishopscourt next weekend, so we are back in business.”

Niall Power scored a fine hat-trick in the Superbike/Supersport “B” races, and it was the battles behind that saw Rob Toner take runner-up in race one from Almantas Montvilas. In race two Mick Walsh edged out Montvilas for second place, but Montvilas finally took a deserved runner-up in the final race when he beat Anthony Derrane to the line.

Ian Prendergast extended his lead in the Pre-Injection championship, taking another fine hat-trick, and in races one and two it was Paul O’Donoghue who was the runner-up, with Darryl Sharkey third. In the final race Sharkey took the runner-up slot after O’Donoghue retired on lap one, and it was Noel Dunne who took the final podium position.

Mick Prendergast took the chequered flag in races one and two in the Classic Superbike class, with James Kelly second in both. Noel Dunne was third in race one, with Sean Griffin third in race two.

Liam Dunne took the chequered flag in race three, with Kelly again runner-up and Diarmuid Mac Reamoinn third.

It was the same one-two-three in the Moto 400 class, with Stephen Tobin renewing his great rivalry with Drogheda rider Jason Floody and taking the honours in all three races, with Brendan Ryan taking third. Sean Leonard finished in 11th place in races one and two, but retired in the final race.

Reece Coyne didn’t have it all his own way in the Supersport 300 class, after going into the weekend having won seven of the nine rounds held so far and amassed a 70-point cushion in the championship.

It was his nearest rival AJ Carey who took the first two wins, with Darragh O’Mahony second in both, and Coyne third.

In the final race normal service was resumed, with Coyne taking the win from O’Mahony and Carey in third.

Jack Whearty recovered from a slip-off in qualifying to take fourth in races one and three and fifth in race two. Coyne has a 62-point lead in the championship from Carey, with O’Mahony now third and Whearty fourth.

In the Production Twin class race one it was Darragh Crean who took the flag from Terry Bradley and Garrett Morrell. Race two again saw Crean take the win from a hard-charging Brandon Kavanagh, with Morrell again in third.

Rush rider Jimmy Bermingham scored his best result in the class in race two, taking a fine fifth place, after finishing eighth in race one.

Killalane rookie Conor Maguire finished in 13th in race one, but retired in race two.

Richie Ryan has been the master of the Superbike Championship for a few years now, and the reigning champion went into the weekend just four points behind former winner Derek Sheils, but Sheils was absent from the proceedings, and this left Ryan in to take an easy treble and stamp his authority once more in the premier class.

There was plenty of local interest in the battles behind the Kilkenny farmer, with Thomas O’Grady and early championship leader Micko Sweeney battling hard for the lower podium placing, and it was the vastly improving Lusk rider O’Grady who kept Sweeney at bay.

Sweeney was struggling with grip on his Dunlop tyres, but it was O’Grady who took the runner-up spot in all three races, to leave him 33 points adrift in the championship, with three races still left to go.

In race one it was Kerry rider Emmet O’Grady who took the final podium position, with cup rider Shane Connolly fourth and Sweeney fifth.

Emmet O’Grady was again third in races two and three, with Sweeney fourth in race two.

In the final race Sweeney’s tyre problems saw him drop back to seventh place behind Stamullen rider Andrew Whearty.

Whearty had a great day on his new BMW in the cup class, finishing third in race one and runner-up in races two and three, and he is now up to fourth in the championship, despite missing the last round.

As the season draws to a close, there is still a lot to fight for in the final event in two weeks’ time, and let’s hope that we can close out the season with decent weather and racing to cap off the compacted championship.

Keep ‘er lit!