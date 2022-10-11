Momentous victory in sight for St Sylvester’s

St Sylvester's trio (l to r) Mick Shiel, Alex Wright and Josh Bannon, pictured with Dublin's Leinster Championship trophy earlier this year, are focused on bringing Senior 2 glory to their club this coming weekend.

The first score in a big game can be so important and joint manager Derek Roche will be reminding his young St Sylvester’s side of just that when they take on St Vincents in Sunday’s Senior 2 Football final in Parnell Park (throw in 2.15pm).

Some 26 years ago Roche was part of the last Sylvester’s team to reach a championship decider when they took on Erin’s Isle.

More accustomed to the midfield role where he had lined out for the club at Minor level, he was detailed to mark Erin’s Isle corner forward Mick Deegan. But as the Dublin corner forward moved out the field, so too did Roche and as a consequence he would score Sylvester’s first point of the game.

Speaking last year during our series of historical pieces during the Covid-19 lockdown, Roche said that the transition to corner back wasn’t that daunting, even given his relatively young age back then.

“We had good players all round and it wasn’t a particular hard position to adapt to,” he said.

Then, as of now, Sylvester’s went into the final relatively short of experience.

“It was probably my second year in Senior, Keith Galvin was the same as me and in fact there was only a day between us!”

Terry Roche, his father, and Noel Cullen had brought them out of Minor and according to Derek there was a crop of good young talent coming through.

“We had a decent Minor team before that - we had John Murphy, Keith Galvin and Ian McCafferkey.

“We had won the county final in Minor in 1992 when we beat Fingallians. On that minor team you had John Leonard, myself, Colm Early. You had John Murphy, you had Galvin, you had Gareth Leheny and then you had Bernard Gaughran.”

After their Minor success, Des Barnes Ssnr took them from Intermediate up to Senior and already there was a tight bond within the squad.

“Most of us had grown up together. It was a very young team, that was the thing. I mean the oldest of the Barnes brothers would have been only 24 or 25.”

Already, though, they were coming to the attention of the Dublin selectors, with Brian Barnes and Shay Keogh part of the Dublin squad that won the All-Ireland in 1995.

That sprinkling of local talent would prove pivotal as Sylvester’s beat all before them - including Fingal neighbours O’Dwyer’s - to claim their first-ever Senior 1 title.

Erin’s Isle, inspired by Ciaran O Hehir and the Barr brothers, would get their revenge in the final a year later, but for Roche 1996 will always be a year he remembers fondly.

“I think in 1996 Sylvester’s had never got past the quarter-finals, but that Minor team had brought a really good crop of players through and then some of the other lads coming in that really made a huge difference.

“We had the likes of Niall Guiden who was a really good player. He had exceptional pace and balance.”

That link continues this Sunday as Niall’s young son and former Dublin U20 player Sean lines out in attack for the Malahide men.

All around the field Sylvester’s are not short on pedigree, with Josh Bannon, Alex Wright and Mick Shiel all part of the Dublin senior squad that won Leinster this season.

Vincents will be a tall order, but Sylvester’s haven’t leaked scores easily this year and that may well prove crucial in Sunday’s big showdown.