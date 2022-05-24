Mochta’s are pushed to the wire by Glebe

GLEBE NORTH 0

ST MOCHTA’S1

Glebe North fell just short in their attempt to reach the Metropolitan Cup final but gave Senior Sunday title chasers St Mochta’s a huge scare at Market Green in what was the final game of a memorable season for the Balbriggan outfit.

Darius Kierans’ exciting young side had already secured promotion to Senior Sunday following an excellent campaign in which they scored an impressive 69 goals in just 24 games as they finished second just behind Lucan.

This was something of a free hit, up against a side sitting second in the top division, and it was also a chance for manager Kierans to gauge the gap between his side and one of the best LSL teams in the province.

The game began with the rain pouring down as Glebe played into a gale-force wind. St Mochta’s, with the wind at their backs, started well and fashioned the first big chance of the game when Gareth McCaffrey saw his low shot well saved by Jason Lowney in the Glebe goal.

Shortly afterwards St Mochta’s went even closer to breaking the deadlock when Steo Donnelly hit the crossbar with a bullet header.

It took Glebe about 20 minutes to get to grip with the conditions and their first chance arrived after great work down the left from Darragh Owens and Jason Rankin, with the latter finding Ollie Hamzat who scuffed his shot wide when he should have tested the keeper.

Glebe were warming to the task now and just before half-time they had a shout for a penalty when the lively Hamzat claimed he was brought down inside the box, but the referee wasn’t interested.

The second half saw the wind die down, much to the relief of St Mochta’s who began the second half well, with McCaffrey continuing his own personal duel with Lowney.

The St. Mochta’s striker thought he had scored, but his goalbound effort was brilliantly tipped around the post by Lowney who ensured the scores remained level with that fantastic save.

St Mochta’s were really pushing for that opening goal now and just before the hour mark they broke the deadlock thanks to a fine finish from top scorer Steo Donnelly who took advantage of some poor home defending to make it 1-0.

The final half-hour saw Glebe lay siege to the Mochta’s goal and they created more than enough chances to draw level and send the game to extra time.

The home side had a huge shout for a penalty 20 minutes from the end when Darragh Owens dispossessed the St Mochta’s full-back before being dragged down inside the box. Once again, however, the referee waved play on despite massive appeals from the Glebe players.

Killian Brennan went close with a long-range effort 10 minutes from time before Ryan Connor tested the keeper with a strike from just inside the box.

Then right at the death Ryan O’Shea’s hooked effort from just outside the six-yard box drifted agonisingly wide.

It was a tough loss for Glebe, but they can be proud of their efforts in what has been a memorable season for the club.

Glebe NORTH: Jason Lowney, Jason Rankin, Ryan O’Shea, James Carroll, Killian Brennan, Kyle Molloy, Noel Barrett, Ryan Connor, Reece Weldon, Ollie Hamzat, Darragh Owens.Subs: Marty Walsh for Kyle Molloy, Anthony Burke for Ollie Hamzat.