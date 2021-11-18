Minors toast major win

The Fingal Ravens team celebrate with the Bobby Beggs Memorial Cup after winning the Minor C Championship. Picture: Mick Dwyer

FINGAL RAVENS 1-11

ST PAT’S DONABATE 0-13

IT was a case of third time’s a charm for Fingal Ravens as they put behind them the disappointment of two successive final losses to finally get over the line in this engaging contest played up in St Margaret’s on Sunday morning.

And it was Jack Ryan who ultimately led them to the promised land, his late point off Conor Hannigan’s terrific burst settling this contest.

For Ravens it was their first Minor title since 2004, but it doesn’t stop there, with Joe Kettle’s Under 16s down to play St Vincent’s in this weekend’s championship decider.

And keeping in the family on the day was Ravens corner forward, Dylan, who struck for the only goal of the game with a poacher’s finish six minutes into the second half.

Kettle certainly kept Rovens scoreboard boiling over with some crucial frees and the Rolestown outfit never gave up the ghost at a time when Donabate looked to be getting on top.

Donabate will look back on a number of unconverted scores, but it shouldn’t detract from what was a battling display from the Pat’s who had lost key forward, Fionnan Turner in the week leading up to the game.

Donabate had got off to the better start, with Peter Keogh’s industry at full forward seeing them post three unanswered scores before Kettle finally opened the Ravens’ account off a free on ten minutes.

And they followed that up with efforts from George Hickey and Ben Hickey to leave it all square at the first water break.

And following the addition of Daniel Dillon into the forward line, Ravens began to pull ahead, with Dillon coming into the line to put them two up before Kettle converted another free with seven minutes to go in the half.

But with Donabate after pressurising the Ravens kick out they slowly got back into the game, with Shields chipping over a nice score from the right before Sean Collins, having intercepted a Ravens kick off, then won a free which he converted.

Ravens were turned over again a few moments later, allowing Collins to level off a free, a feat he replicated soon after to leave Pat’s up by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

McGill then doubled the Donabate advantage before Ravens found the back six minutes after the restart.

Sam Hannigan had attempted a point from far out, but as the ball hung up the Donabate keeper in attempting to keep the ball out deflected it into the path of Kettle who duly converted from close range.

Kettle then landed another free to leave Ravens up by two heading into the final quarter,but Donabate showed their battling qualities once more, with midfield Ruairi Whelan registering scores each side of a Collins free to move Donabate a point clear with 12 minutes remaining.

But some good pressure from the Ravens forwards would force Donabate to overcarry coming out of defence, with Kettle landing a free to leave it all square with eight minutes to go.

And although Collins would register a free from the left, Ravens finished with a flourish and following Kettle’s levelling free, Ryan was on hand to secure a famous winner for Ravens.

St PATRICK’S DONABATE: Kyle Murphy, Dylan McGiolla Cearra, Brian Hanratty, Rory Gallagher, Gavin Matthews, Daniel Ryan, Luke Francis, Cormac Burke, Ruairi Whelan 0-2, Adam Reynolds, Padraig McGill 0-2 (0-1f), Sean Collins 0-6 (0-6f), Louis Corcoran 0-1, Peter Keogh, Ciaran Shields 0-2. Subs: James McGrath for Reynolds, Oisin Finnan for Gallagher 42, Josh Paige for Keogh.

Fingal RAVENS: Aaron Lee, Paddy Dillon, Conor Hannigan, Billy Stafford, George Hickey 0-1, Daniel O’Brien, Ivan Ryan, Justin Hogan 0-1, Joe Madigan, Dylan Kettle 1-6(0-5f), Sam Hannigan, Jack Ryan 0-1, Jack Hand, Keith Kinsella 0-1, Ben Duffy 0-1. Subs: Daniel Dillon for Madigan, Madigan for Hand, Daire O’Rorke for Madigan.