Minister visits residential development and new state-of- the-art care home in Rolestown

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD has welcomed a new residential development and state-of-the-art residential care home in Rolestown.

Axis Construction, a developer backed by Amhola Capital, announced the launch of a residential scheme at Riverview, Rolestown..

The project is a new development of 28 residential units comprising a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

The project also includes a new 92-bed state-of-the-art residential care home and six custom built independent living units for the elderly.

Commenting, the Minister said: “I am pleased to visit this residential development in North County Dublin. Developments like this are key in achieving the Government’s housing strategy, “Housing for All.” We have a target this year of delivering 24,600 private and public homes and I expect us to hit and exceed that target.”

Kevin Beary, Managing Director of Amhola Capital said: “Amhola are very proud to bring this development to market. Riverview is a new development of 26 houses and two apartments that are made up of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses in the picturesque and family friendly village of Rolestown, Dublin.

"Axis Construction are delivering this high-quality development, designed with modern living in mind and beautifully designed interiors. The location is perfect for families putting down roots in the tranquil and natural setting of a village community, which has the benefit of being conveniently located between Ashbourne and Swords.”

Mr Beary added: “The demand for care homes in Ireland is evidenced by high occupancy rates across the country. This trend is expected to continue given Ireland’s aging population coupled with the current shortfall in supply.

"As part of this development, the company and design team collaborated to create a community of homes and elderly care, constructed with the highest standards and exceptional quality throughout.

"The “Housing for All” initiative also provides a valuable framework to further progress the Programme for Government commitment to support older people to live in their own home with dignity and independence, for as long as possible. This is only possible with projects like this.

"This development is another step to help alleviate pressure on those who want to plan for their own future, and it is a welcome new supply for the people of North County Dublin.”