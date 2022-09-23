Minister of State says community supports ‘more important than ever’ amid rising costs

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD has spoken on how increasing inflation, fuel and energy costs are affecting community groups throughout the country.

The Minister was responding to a question tabled by Independent Deputy Seán Canney in the Dáil recently.

The Minister said: “I am acutely aware of the increase in the cost of living and rising costs in recent months, especially increasing energy prices.

"Given this, the supports provided by the Department to assist communities are more important than ever. The Department was allocated €378 million for 2022, which will enable continued delivery of a wide range of measures to support communities and address emerging needs.

"Last November, we launched the €9 million community activities fund under the community enhancement programme. This fund allowed groups in disadvantaged areas to apply for funding for their running costs, such as utility or insurance bills.

"Groups could also apply for funding to carry out repairs and to purchase equipment within their communities. It is hoped to run another programme later this year.”

Minister O’Brien also referred to the expansion of the Community Services Programme Support Fund, which he announced recently.

An additional €1 million was added to that fund for the remainder of this year, he said.

According to the Minister, there are in excess of 400 community services programme projects throughout the country.

He said a key part of the Department's mission is to support social enterprises, and noted the €1.5 million scaling up scheme for social enterprise was launched by the Minister, Deputy Humphreys in July.

The Minister said: “In addition, the Department continues to provide a wide range of supports to communities, including, among others, the community and voluntary supports programme, the empowering communities fund and the scheme to support national organisations.

"I am confident these funding supports and policies provided will continue to deliver tangible benefits for all communities.The Department continues to engage with rural and urban stakeholders to identify and respond to issues that are having an impact on communities.”

The Minister concluded: "I will also continue to collaborate with my Government colleagues to monitor issues that have an impact on communities in order to respond to emerging needs.”