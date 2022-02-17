Minister of State Joe O’Brien praises the work of local Community Employment Schemes during recent visits

Minister of State Joe O'Brien TD visiting a CE scheme at the Riasc Centre in Swords.

Minister Joe O’Brien (GR) paid a visit to local CE Schemes in Swords last week and met with participants, supervisors, chairs and others to see first-hand the value of the schemes.

The Minister visited Rivervalley CE Swords; Swords Recreation Development Group; The Valley CE; and Donabate & Swords District CE.

Commenting on the visits, Minister O’Brien said: “I am delighted to see first-hand the vital role that our Community Employment Schemes play in local communities.

“I have long been of the view that programmes like CE cannot be viewed solely as a job activation measure, there are also huge societal benefits from the good work carried out in local communities by these schemes.

"CE is a community development and social inclusion programme too. It was great to visit and chat to supervisors and participants and hear about valuable services that they deliver across Fingal.”

Minister O’Brien said that from childcare services, sports clubs, community centres and services for older people or people with disabilities, “CE participants play such a central role in their communities.”

He added: “It was good to get an opportunity to thank all involved in local CE schemes for their ongoing work but especially over a difficult two year period.”