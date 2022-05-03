Minister of State drops in to Donabate Portrane Community Centre as it nears two decades of service

As Donabate Portrane C;ommunity Centre nears two decades serving the people of the peninsula, it welcomed a special visitor to the facility.

The management and Directors of DPCC gave a warm welcome to Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD on his visit to Donabate Portrane Community Centre, last week.

As the centre nears twenty years old, Minister of State O’Brien took a tour of the facility and its many amenities.

General Manager, Jacinta Lowndes explained how the centre has evolved over that time to meet the social and recreational needs of the local community with a proactive engagement with specific disadvantaged sectors of society including the young and the elderly.

More recently, this centre was one of the first centres to work with other charities as a North Dublin depot for Ukrainian support items to be collected and distributed to both Ukraine and to Ukrainians in Fingal.

Meeting the team who work to deliver the many community services available at the centre, including Bright Sparks Preschool, Donabate Library, Fresh Fitness gym, sports hall, dance studios and all-weather pitch, Minister of STate O’Brien saw first-hand the need for the community work placement schemes and employment services the charity utilises.

He said: “I am delighted to visit this important centre which provides a range of valuable services to people of all ages, young and old. It is heartening to see first-hand the results of the support provided to this centre by both the Departments of Rural and Community Development and Social Protection.”

The centre is a hub for the five schools which are based in its surrounds, a very large senior and youth projects.

In order to operate a seven day a week, 100 hours centre, it relies on participants from the Community Services Programme, Community Employment Scheme and the TÚS Community Work Placement initiative. This welcomes unemployed people back to the workplace in a supported manner, learning new skills, training before going on to employment.

General Manager Jacinta Lowndes, thanked Minister O’Brien for the financial supports for the centre, particularly during the last two years and the recently announced supports, highlighting how aware Minister O’Brien and his department are of the challenges facing community centres.