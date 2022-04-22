Minister of State announces fund for upgrade and refurbishment of community centres

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have announced a new €15 million capital fund to support community groups for the upgrade and refurbishment of existing Community Centres. This is an investment in both rural and urban communities across the Country.

The Community Centres Investment Fund will support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities.

Funding will be available under three categories with grants of between €10k and €300K available:

Category 1 will cover small scale projects/improvements to facilities of €10,000 to €25,000.

Category 2 will be for larger scale projects of €25,001 to €100,000.

Category 3 will cover major projects of €100,001 to €300,000.

Registration will be open on Tuesday, May 3 2022 and applicants need to register as ‘users’ on the portal in advance of the application process opening on Tuesday, June 7 2022. The closing date for applications is Thursday, July 14 2022.

The Department will be hosting a number of online information events in May and June 2022 to provide guidance in relation to the application process and details will be released in due course.

Announcing the funding, Fingal TD and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien said: “Community Centres are at the heart of every community.

“We need places for people to meet up, to play sport and engage in all sorts of activities. The Centres are important and we support them in every way we can.

“We want to continue to invest in high quality projects up and down the country to support thriving rural areas and create vibrant communities

“This announcement will allow communities to improve and enhance their facilities ensuring they continue to be the important community resource that they are.”

He added: “The newly announced Community Centres Investment Fund, will play a large part in supporting the development of Community Centres throughout the country both in rural and urban areas, allowing people to engage with their communities.”