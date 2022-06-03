Minister O’Brien responds to Sinn Féin housing criticism in Dáil debate

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and local TD, Darragh O’Brien (FF) has responded to criticisms from Deputy Pearse Doherty (SF) on housing provision.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Doherty said: “We have had three reports in recent weeks that highlight in the sharpest way the failure of the Minister and the Government to get to grips with the housing crisis.

"Extortionate rents continue to soar with the number of rental properties now at an all-time low. Off-the-wall house prices have increased again beyond the reach of ordinary workers and families.

“The scourge of homelessness is returning to the shameful pre-Covid-19 levels. We now hear the Minister's targets for housing are under serious threat due to spiralling construction costs.”

Deputy Doherty said that “by any objective measure”, the Minister’s approach is failing “spectacularly.”

The Minister responded: “The Government has a housing plan that is working. It has €4 billion of investment and €1.2 billion per annum more than Sinn Féin proposed in its 16-page policy document...

"We are very serious about increasing supply and supply is increasing. There are affordability issues no question. This is why we passed the Affordable Housing Act, the most comprehensive legislation on affordability that has ever come before the House.

"Sinn Féin supported it and did not come up with alternatives to it. There are a number of measures within it, particularly on the delivery of affordable housing through local authorities, which we are doing."

According to the Minister, this year will see homes sold at €166,000 and upwards throughout the country.

The first home shared equity scheme will open for people stuck in the rental and affordability trap, he said.

He added: “This will help thousands of young, and not so young people bridge the gap between the finance they have and the finance they need by the State taking an equity stake, not by getting a second mortgage as Sinn Féin and its housing spokesperson claimed last year.”

“Sinn Féin supported the Act and I welcome that. It is about supply and activating dormant planning permissions that exist. The Croí Cónaithe cities fund is a targeted measure to ensure people can own apartments in the five major cities in the country on an open book basis where the support goes to the purchaser, not the developer."

“Sinn Féin knows this but it does not suit its narrative, which is to oppose measures on every issue and say the measures are not working."

The Minister said there have been the highest number of commencements in the year to March 2022 than there has been since 2007.

There were also the highest number of first-time buyer mortgages in the 12 months to March 2022 than there has been since 2007, he added.

According to the Minister, the Government is also delivering more social homes this year than in any year since the foundation of the State.

“We are doing that even though the Deputy and his colleagues across the 26 counties continue repeatedly to object and cause delays”, he concluded.