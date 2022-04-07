Minister launches new social housing scheme at St Doulagh’s

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD recently officially opened a new social housing development at St Doulagh’s Oaks, Carrs Lane, Malahide Road.

The homes are delivered by Approved Housing Body and service provider Respond in partnership with Fingal County Council.

The scheme is a finalist in the Irish Construction Excellence Awards 2022, due to take place on May 14 2022.

St Doulagh’s Oaks includes 59 new lifetime homes for Respond tenants; a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The homes have been funded by a combination of private finance from the Housing Finance Agency and a loan from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

To date, 43 homes have been allocated to individuals and families on the Fingal County Council housing waiting list.

Respond now have 999 tenants living in 393 homes in Fingal.

Respond has a further 55 homes currently under construction in Fingal; these are part of 1,478 homes in construction across Ireland.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD, speaking of the new development, said: “I am delighted to officially open these new homes in Carr’s Lane which have been delivered by Respond with the support of my Department and Fingal County Council.

"This fantastic development is just one of a number of projects that Respond are undertaking in partnership with Local Authorities around the country to provide new social homes.

"Housing developments such as this one are more than just about bricks and mortar, they are about providing sustainable communities and good quality homes, allowing people to live independently, confidently and safely in secure surroundings – a key objective in our Housing for All strategy.”

Niamh Randall, Spokesperson for Respond added: “We are proud of the strong working relationship we have with Fingal County Council, enabling us to deliver these 59 lifetime homes for families and individuals who need them.

"The tenants who are moving in now will become part of the community here and we hope they will be very happy. This is only possible with the ongoing co-operation of our partners. We would like to thank Fingal County Council, the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government and the Housing Finance Agency.

"Our partners are essential to us achieving our goals of delivering additional social homes and providing services in the community. Over 90% of Respond’s delivery is newly constructed homes.

"Over the last 40 years, we have amassed considerable experience in managing the construction process and our in-house design team has wide ranging expertise in all aspects of housing delivery. We remain committed to playing our part building social and affordable homes throughout the country and providing services for families and individuals who need them.”

The development of 59 homes is within a mature tree lined site.

Photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof, green roof structures and heat recovery heating units combine to ensure lower energy usage in these homes.

All of the homes in St Doulagh’s Oaks have BER A2 rating.