Minister Joe O’Brien enjoys visits to Balbriggan and Skerries to celebrate ‘Street Feast’

Minister Joe O’Brien enjoyed the recent national day of community lunches, “Street Feast” by taking part in community lunch events in Balbriggan and Skerries on Sunday June 26.

The events were organised by Neighbourhood Network and a number of partner organisations including ChangeX.

Funded by Minister O’Brien’s Department and supported by Fingal County Council, it is all about building community and tackling isolation.

Some 100,000 people were expected to attend around 1,200 individual events around the country.

The last time “Street Feast” was held prior to the pandemic in 2019, Fingal organised 98 feasts and organisers were anticipating more involvement this year to bring back community spirit and networking post-Covid.

Minister O’Brien said: “I enjoyed a lovely afternoon across Balbriggan & Skerries joining their local “Street Feast” celebrations. This is a wonderful initiative supported by my Department to bring neighbours and friends together to help strengthen community links.

“Amazing “Street Feast” events took place across the country with some communities planning more frequent get-togethers which is great to see.

“I am delighted with the success of this year’s events. I am positive that this initiative aimed at strengthening community spirit and reaching out to those who may be feeling isolated will grow year on year.”