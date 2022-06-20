Minister Joe O’Brien alerts Fingal growers to apply for new supports for horticulture sector

Minister of State and local TD, Joe O’Brien has strongly encouraged local growers in Fingal to apply for the new Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme. Support is being provided to the critically important Irish horticulture sector, with an aid package of €2.8 million for eligible growers.

This is a support measure which will be funded from Ireland’s allocation for exceptional adjustment aid to producers in agricultural sectors which have been impacted by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, as announced by the European Commission on 23 March.

Responding to the launch of the scheme, Minister of State O’Brien said: “Having raised the need for this scheme on a number of occasions with the Minister for Agriculture, I am very pleased to see its launch this week. Fingal has a very significant horticulture industry that needs to be supported and protected.

“Our local growers have been facing very significant challenges in recent months.

“This support scheme will help to mitigate some of these impacts as well as sustain the viability of our horticultural growers who play a key role in producing safe, nutritious and local food in an environmentally sustainable manner.”