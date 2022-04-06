Minister approves funding for affordable home project in Rush

Local TD and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has approved funding of €3.9m under the Affordable Housing Fund for 52 affordable purchase homes at Hayestown, Rush.

The funding will mean that first time buyers and those seeking a fresh-start will be eligible to purchase homes which are significantly discounted from local market rates. Fingal County Council, who have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, will advertise the affordable purchase homes on their website in the early part of 2023 ahead of the completion date in the second-half of 2023.

Minister O’Brien said, “I was delighted to give approval today to these 52 much needed affordable homes under the Affordable Purchase Fund. Increasing homeownership is a priority for this Government.

“Our ‘Housing for All’ plan sets us on a pathway to delivering 56,000 affordable homes to purchase and rent by the end of 2030 and reflects our priority of creating a long-term sustainable housing system.

“As a TD for North County Dublin I know just how acutely the affordability constraints are felt by people, young and not so young, and the struggle they face in finding a home in their own locality.

“I have put affordability at the heart of this Government’s housing plans and this year will see a significant ramping up of affordable homes for sale and rent – something which we have not seen in this country in over a decade.”

Minister O’Brien concluded: “I would like to commend Fingal County Council who championed this project, and for helping to bring this and indeed other social and affordable housing projects to fruition with the support of my Department.”

Fingal County Council is currently in the process of procuring a developer for the project with the intention of commencing construction by October and intends to advertise the affordable purchase home scheme early next year with construction due to be completed in the second-half of 2023.

The council is currently constructing 39 affordable homes and 12 social homes at Dun Emer, Lusk, where the affordable purchase scheme was over-subscribed when it was opened to the public last year. This housing scheme is due to be completed this year.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: “The oversubscription of the Dun Emer Affordable Housing Scheme shows that there is considerable demand in the county for affordable housing so the announcement of funding for the affordable housing planned for Hayestown is welcome. The discounting will mean that those who are not eligible for social housing and are being priced out of the private market will now have an opportunity to purchase their own home.”

Fingal County Council’s Director of Housing and Community Development, Robert Burns, said: “Hayestown is one of several affordable housing developments being planned across the county by Fingal County Council.”