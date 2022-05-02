Micko makes podium before rain stoppage

Micko Sweeney leads Thomas Maxwell in qualifying for the 600 class in the evening sun at Tandragee. Photo Pat Nolan

Dominic Herbertson leads Micko Sweeney through the spray at Tandragee to take the win in the 600 class. Photo Pat Nolan

IN complete contrast to the previous week’s Cookstown 100, the 60th Tandragee road races saw mother nature take over.

With only three races run before it was decided to call a halt to the proceedings owing to both the weather and track conditions, which were deemed unsafe by the organisers, it was such a sad way for the North Armagh club to celebrate their special anniversary.

Following excellent weather for the Friday practices and qualifying, Saturday started with persistent rain, but despite the conditions, spectators were treated to close and exciting action, in the three races that were run.

The Friday practices started with two groups of newcomers (50 in total) which is a positive sign for the future of road racing.

Following his treble at Cookstown, Skerries rider Micko Sweeney continued his good form and topped the Supertwins, Supersport 600 and Superbike classes.

Derek Sheils was a late entry for the open class and qualified in the second spot, but decided not to race on Saturday. Mullingar rider Thomas Maxwell, who is continuing to improve at each outing, was third quickest, with back-on-form Graham Kennedy in fourth spot and Dominic Herbertson and James Chawke rounding off the leaderboard.

In the 600 class it was Sweeney from Czech Republic rider Michael Dukopil, with Dominic Herbertson - standing in for the injured Mike Browne in the RK/Burrows Engineering team - in third spot, while newcomer Andy Hornby disposed of Guy Martin for the pole position in the 1,000 Classics and Barry Davidson just edged out Nigel Moore in the 350 class.

In the Senior Support it was Manx newcomer Marcus Simpson who edged out favourite Jack Oliver on his last lap of qualifying, with Eoin O’Siochru and Keelim Ryan in third and fourth. O’Siochru was nearly four seconds ahead of Michael Gillan in the Junior Support qualifying, while Jack Oliver topped the lightweight Supersport class from Stephen Tobin and Paul Williams, with David ‘Howy’ Howard back in seventh.

Filling in for the injured Mike Browne in the Moto 3 was Czech rider Michael Dukopil, and he was quickest by almost eight seconds from O’Siochru and Nigel Moore, with Sean Leonard, having his first outing of the year, in seventh spot.

In the SS300 qualifying Darryl Tweed held a two-second advantage over Barry Davidson, with newcomer Steve Moody a further four seconds adrift. It was great to see a full turnout in this class, with no fewer than nine riders competing.

Unfortunately, as race day dawned, so did the rain. Nevertheless the club decided to continue with the event, as they have done so with success in the past.

The first race on the cards, in a readjusted timetable, was the 350 Classic, and here it was a battle of old hands Barry Davidson and Nigel Moore. Moore led coming into the final corner, but Davidson nipped through to take road race win number 94. Third went to Andy Hornby, albeit one minute adrift.

In the quarter-litre class, Brian Mateer enjoyed a winning margin of one minute from Philip Shaw and RJ Woolsley.

The Open Superbike race was stopped on lap two when Forest Dunn slipped off, thankfully without injury, with Thomas Maxwell leading at the time of the stoppage, and the race was planned for a re-run later in the day.

The Junior Support race saw two Limavady riders - Michael Gahan and Jack Oliver - battle for the honours, not together on the roads but on corrected time. Oliver (despite only being on a 400cc machine) took the win by eight seconds from his neighbour Gahan.

Czech visitor Veronica Hankocyova was lying third, but a high-side on the last lap saw her lose valuable time, and this allowed local newcomer Jonathan Watt to inherit the third spot. Veronica would take fourth ahead of Ryan Whitehall.

The Supersport 600 race would produce an exciting three-way dice for the lead, and despite the conditions Sweeney, Herbertson and Dukopil were in a class of their own. However on lap 4 Tom Robinson crashed out, hence causing yet another red-flag situation.

The result was then taken from the previous lap, and it was guest rider Dominic Herbertson who was the surprise winner from Sweeney and Dukopil. Neil Kernohan was fourth on corrected time, with Maxwell and Williams completing the top six, while a fantastic finish for the evergreen and wet weather expert Paul Cranston saw him finish in seventh.

Robinson was unhurt, but with the three red flag incidents having each occurred at the same spot Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe and her team inspected the roads and decided to halt proceedings on the grounds of safety.

This was indeed tough on the club, who had put in so much effort for their 60th anniversary meeting.

•Many thanks to Baylon McCaughey for his race report.