MetroLink ‘will be progressed’ under National Development Plan says Farrell

Dublin Fingal TD and Fine Gael Climate Action Spokesperson, Alan Farrell, has said the National Development Plan will see progression of the MetroLink.

Deputy Farrell said, “The announcement of the National Development Plan is a significant milestone for capital projects in Ireland. A total of €165 billion will be invested in items such as public transport, roads, cycling and walking infrastructure.”

“Perhaps most importantly for people in North Dublin is the progression of MetroLink, a 19km rail system which is among the largest public investment projects in the history of the State. This will transform the transport network of North Dublin providing links between Dublin Airport and the city centre.”

Deputy Farrell continued, “Work is ongoing to finalise the Railway Order application and at the same time the Department is reviewing the Preliminary Business Case to allow it be brought to Government.”

“It is likely to be Q1 2022 before the Railway Order application will be ready, with submission to An Bord Pleanála expected shortly thereafter.”

Deputy Farrell said North Dublin will also benefit from other aspects of the National Development Plan, like cycle and walkways, and DART+.

“€360 million will be provided for the development of cycle and walkways, this will include the Broadmeadow Way Greenway,’ Deputy Farrell added.