Men charged after large cash seizure in Swords

Two men have appeared in Swords District Court charged in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of cash.

A total of €374,000 in cash was seized during the course of a garda operation.

Carl Buckley and Dylan Byrne were arrested after two vehicles were intercepted in Holywell Swords on Friday, February 4th.

Buckley (37), with an address at Holywell Crescent South, Swords is charged with handling €53,000 cash, deemed to be the proceeds of criminal conduct contrary to section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 at Holywell Commercial Centre, Swords.

The court heard Buckley was arrested and brought to Swords Garda Station on February 5th, 2022 where his reply to charge after caution was: “No thanks”.

The arresting garda said there was no objection to bail with strict conditions including that he make a cash lodgement of €3,000, that he surrender his passport and not apply for other travel

documents, that he resides at an address at Holywell Crescent South, Swords and that he notify gardaí if he moves.

Buckley is also required to provide a phone number and be contactable 24 hours a day and sign on three times a week at Swords Garda Station.

Judge John O’Leary granted bail on the defendant’s own bond of €3,000.

He remanded the defendant on continuing bail to March 21st and assigned legal aid after hearing Buckley was unemployed. A co-accused, Dylan Byrne, with an address of St Mark’s Avenue, Clondalkin, is also charged with handling €320,675 cash deemed to be the proceeds of criminal conduct contrary to section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 at Holywell Commercial Centre, Swords.

The court heard evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said there was a bail application and the terms were agreed. Byrne was remanded on bail subject to a number of conditions, on his own cash bond of €200 with an independent surety of €3,000.

Bail conditions include that Byrne must sign on three times a week at Ronanstown Garda Station, surrender his passport and give an undertaking not to apply for travel documents and reside at the address given in Clondalkin.

He is also required to provide gardaí with a telephone number, keep the phone on and be contactable at all times.

Legal aid was granted and Byrne was remanded on continuing bail to appear before Swords District Court on March 21.