Mechanic was homeless and sleeping in a van when stopped by gardaí for driving with no insurance

A mechanic was homeless and sleeping in his van when he was stopped by gardaí for driving with no insurance, a court has heard.

Ryan Brennan (28) was co-operative when he was stopped at the R132 Corduff, Lusk on January 14 three years ago, Garda Stephen Gerrard said.

The defendant, with an address at Ministers Park, Lusk, had no insurance or certificate of roadworthiness, for the vehicle.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said at the time of the offence, Brennan had had a disagreement at home and had found himself sleeping in the van for a few weeks.

She said Brennan was trying to “get back on his feet” after being hospitalised with Covid from September to February.

Ms Kealy said he was trying to get work as a mechanic and obviously needed his licence to do this.

He now has insurance, and has re-established relationships with his family, she added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Brennan €300 for having no insurance but said he wouldn’t disqualify him in this instance.

He imposed a further fine of €75 for having no certificate of roadworthiness.