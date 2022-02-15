Mearnog back in the top-flight with a bang

Aodan Fee pictured tackling Ciaran Archer of St Maur's, proved to be a key man for Naomh Mearnog in their opening-day league victory over St Vincent's.

ST VINCENT’S 1-9

NAOMH MEARNOG 1-10

They stood amongst the crowd, two St Vincent’s and Dublin legends in Pat Gilroy and Brian Mullins.

Also looking on was Shane Carthy who is another to have worn the blue with distinction and who knows there may be more to come in the coming weeks.

He watched from the sidelines as his teammates pulled off a memorable victory over Vincent’s, with two late points from Jamie Walsh bringing an end to an engaging contest.

For the first time since 2019 we have the league back in its proper 15-game format. And two years into the new decade, we are at the beginning of a new era.

But some things don’t change. There’s the weather that led to a number of cancellations at the weekend, with Sunday’s fixture moved to the Vincent’s all-weather pitch.

Then there was Mossy Quinn who, at the age of 41, hasn’t lost the knack for registering three-pointers and particularly against north County Dublin opposition.

With 14 minutes gone in this game Quinn struck from the edge of the square and duly beat the keeper with one of his trademark finishes.

That handed Vincent’s a four-point lead and by early in the second half the gap was out to six points as the home side reaped handsome dividends off the Mearnog kickouts.

Mearnog stuck at it, though, with Rory O’Loughlin tenaciously defending his sector, and that’s a good omen for the remainder of the season.

In their first full season up in the top flight in almost 20 years, Mearnog are not to get any handy points and the work ethic they showed on Sunday will need to be replicated across the 14 remaining games. But the early signs are certainly encouraging.

They had gone in front courtesy of a free from Aodan Fee but were then playing catch-up until the 55th minute – more of that later.

After Fee’s point Vincent’s would reel off three unanswered scores before the ever-consistent Matthew Shortall pointed from the left.

Then came Quinn’s goal, with the unattended corner forward on hand for the simplest of finishes.

Mearnog came close to a goal of their own after that, with Jack Keogh seeing an effort blocked, but off the recycled ball Cian Madden sent over a point from the left-hand side.

Vincent’s replied with a point from their hard-working corner forward Cian Dunne before Bissett won a free and stepped up to cut the arrears to just three points once more.

Vincents kept the pressure up, with Quinn registering two points in quick succession, the second a perfectly judged free that curled inside the far post.

However Mearnog finished the half with a fine individual point from Micheal Gibbs, the centre forward going out wide but sending over a point from the right to make it 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

With former Dublin forward Gavin Burke impressing at centre forward, Vincents twice struck off Mearnog kickouts before the visitors took matters into their own hands. Mark Phelan collected possession far out on the left before careering inside. He then offloaded to Micheal Gibbs who duly had his run cut short in what was a clear goal-scoring chance.

Mearnog had to content themselves with a free from Fee, but the torch had been lit and following a free from Bissett, the same player was then on hand to convert a penalty after Phelan had been dragged down inside the square.

Substitute Sean Lowry briefly lift the siege for Vincent’s with a much-needed score, but the momentum was now with Mearnog.

Following scores from Phelan and Walsh (free), they then struck for the decisive score in injury time when Walsh snapped up possession from just outside the D before sending over the winning point.

Naomh MEARNOG: Marcus Fitzmaurice; Darren Byrne, Frank Doyle, Rory O’Loughlin; Eoin Lynch Bissett 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Matthew Shorthall 0-1, Fintan O’Connor; Oisín Taylor, Cian Madden; Micheal Gibbs 0-1, Aodan Fee 0-2 (0-2f), Jack Keogh; Mark Phelan 0-1, Tom Cosgrove. Subs: Jamie Walsh 0-2 (0-1f) for Keogh, Conor Ryan for Fee.

St VINCENT’S: Michael Savage; Conor O’Brien, Craig Wilson, Michael Concarr; Mark Regan, Brendan Egan, Mark L’Estrange; Cathal Smith, Nathan Mullins; Paddy Gilroy, Gavin Burke 0-3, Joshua Kelly; Cian Dunne 0-2, Danny Elbert, Tomas Quinn 1-2. Sub: Seán Lowry 0-2.