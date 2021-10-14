Mearnog and Syls ready for a battle

The meeting of Naomh Mearnog and St Sylvester’s in a Minor Division 2 clash in December 2018 might not be the greatest pointer to Saturday’s crunch Intermediate quarter-final clash in Portmarnock (throw in 4.30pm), but it still involves most of the chief participants from both sides.

As a festive affair it delivered plenty of Christmas treats, with points from Liam Foley and Brian Murray seeing Sylvester’s over the line.

Foley has emerged from that clash as one of Sylvester’s top forwards and the grandson of Lar Foley played a prominent part for Pat Hoyne’s men against Erin’s Isle two weekends ago.

The Malahide men have a strong half forward decision and most of their best work in that one-point defeat came on the forty where Sean Graham, having been bottled up inside, came out to score two impressive points.

How Sylvester’s fare if they are dragged into a battle by Mearnog is the bigger question. Under Clare man Enda Hoey, Mearnog have lost none of the competitive edge they had under Gary De Loughrey.

Dogged and uncompromising at the best of times, Mearnog are at their most dangerous when boxed in, their final quarter against Fingallians being a prime example.

For their part, Fingallians have since regrouped to make the quarter-finals and their weekend fixture sees them at home to St Brigids in a repeat of their opening-round clash with the Blanchardstown boys when they prevailed by nine points.

Form goes out the window here and manager Ryan O’Dwyer will have sounded warnings about complacency in the Fingallians camp.

At the other end of the scale, St Maur’s are involved in a tricky round robin relegation scenario between themselves, St Marks and Kevins.

With two of the three to go down, they will know full well their clash at home to St Marks could well decide their fate.

Skerries Harps, who are in their first season up in the premier Junior Championship,have acquitted themselves well but are up against a Lucan Sarsfields team who have already beaten them twice this season.

In the Junior C Championship, Wild Geese will be aiming to put right the wrongs of their group defeat to Erin’s Isle when the two renew acquaintances in Fingal on Sunday morning.

Last but not least, in the Junior D Championship, St Patrick’s Donabate, Round Towers Lusk and St Maur’s will all be looking to progress to the last four.