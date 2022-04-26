Mayor calls for ‘Learn to Cycle’ tracks in Fingal parks

Children in Fingal could soon be learning how to cycle on special “Learn to Cycle” tracks in our regional and local parks, thanks to an initiative introduced in Co Waterford.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh tabled a motion at a recent Local Area Committee asking for the “Learn to Cycle” scheme to be introduced to Fingal parks.

Under the scheme, children learn to cycle ‘real life’ road structures with lines, signs and pedestrian crossing – but without the traffic – similar to a track constructed in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Ó Rodaigh said as Fingal County Council is “probably amongst the most pro-cycling councils in the country”, she believed the scheme would be of great benefit to Fingal.

She explained the scheme was not only for children, but for all those learning to cycle or returning to cycling.

She very much welcomed a report from the council, she said, which indicated the local authority is in favour of introducing the initiative, and asked for a timeframe of when it could be introduced to Fingal parks.

Accepting the council’s report, she said the scheme was something which she would “love” to see rolled out to "one or two of our local and regional parks.”

Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said it was his recollection that in the past there was a cycling officer who was dedicated to promoting cycling in the area.

This officer, he said, carried out training sessions and he wondered if there were still such an officer in place.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Brigid Manton (FF) said that she saw the scheme in operation in Waterford, and previously raised a question if the scheme could be brought to Swords.

A report from the council stated: “As part of the Capital plan 2022 – 2024 the council has committed to the provision of a cycle training facility.

"The council are currently assessing the suitability of a number of sites for this facility.

"Arrangements will be made to contact Waterford County Council regarding the “Learn to Cycle” tracks.

"A further report will issue to members once all the information has been received and reviewed by the relevant departments.”

A council official confirmed that a dedicated cycling officer has also been interviewed.