Maur’s stay up thanks to brave defence

There was drama in O’Toole Park on Sunday morning as St Maur’s preserved their Intermediate Championship status with a 3-16 to 2-17 win against Kevins.

Trailing 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, the Rush men produced two pieces of heroics near the end, with Jack Higgins diverting a Kevins penalty over the bar and Alex Benson then dispossessing a Kevins player in the closing stages as he bore down a goal.

Overall it was a good end to the season, with Danny Butterly their top scorer with 3-8 (1-7 from frees) and six other players making the scoresheet.

Along with Benson, Adam Kennedy and Luke Hosford were outstanding in defence, while Kevin Nugent worked hard in midfield, with Butterly, Tomas Hegarty and Conroy most prominent in attack.

Meanwhile, there was no joy for either St Patrick’s Donabate or Round Towers Lusk in the Junior D semi-finals.

Lusk were trailing by a point at the break after Dave Kenny’s long-range free had gone straight to the net, while Colm O’Brien (0-2), Luke Codd (0-4) and Jonathan Niall (0-5) were all on target from play.

And with Thomas Davis losing their full back to a red card, the game was still in the melting pot heading into the final quarter, with Lusk now up by two points.

However they then had a man of their own sent off and Thomas Davis took control and tagged on some late scores to win on a 1-15 to 1-12 scoreline.

St Patrick’s Donabate lost on a 1-20 to 0-10 scoreline away to Na Fianna who, leading by three at half-time, put the game to be bed with a goal straight after the break.

Donabate’s scorers on the day were Kieran Keary on seven points (all frees), Cormac Kelly (0-2) and Evan Connolly (0-1).

In the Junior E semi-final former Fingal forward Brian McCarthy was on form for Naomh Mearnog as they defeated Fingallians on a 1-21 to 2-12 scoreline in Lawless Park, with Ciaran Markey getting the goals for Fingallians, while Darragh Beresford got the frees.

Finally, in the Junior F semi-final, St Sylvester’s pushed Erin’s Isle all the way, with a Ronan Furlong goal and a number of frees leaving them just a point behind before Erin’s Isle landed a number of frees to progress to the decider by a five-point margin - 1-12 to 1-7.