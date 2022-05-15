Maur’s are still top of the pile

St SYLVESTER’S are still waiting to pick up their first points in Division 1 after a Thomas Davis side packed with inter-county experience were comfortable 2-14 to 0-7 winners on Wednesday night.

St Maur’s remain joint top in Division 2 after their 3-7 to 2-7 win away to Templeogue Synge Street, while Lucan Sarsfields eventually pulled away to record a five-point win over Man O War, with Dearbhla Sheridan and Laura Brown the main scorers for the visitors.

In Division 3 a Laura Kennedy goal saw Ballyboughal overturn a nine-point deficit with 10 minutes to go before the loss of a player to a yellow card saw them go down 4-10 to 1-15 away to St Judes.

Clann Mhuire overcame the loss after 20 minutes of Grainne Barrett (1-1) to defeat Kilmacud Crokes 4-15 to 3-10. Other goals on the night came from Kelly Morgan (1-4), Oonagh Whyte (1-3) and Carly Flynn (1-2), but their best performers were Laura Andrews and Niamh Rooney in the full back line.

In Division 4 goals from the full forward position from Ali Duff saw Naomh Mearnog to a 4-11 to 1-4 win over Fingallians in last Wednesday’s Division 4 clash at Lawless Park. Ciara Mullen and Jackie Fitzpatrick also found the back of the net in a game where there were some telling distributions in defence.

St Patrick’s Donabate recorded a 3-17 to 2-5 win over Round Towers Lusk.

Goals from Aoife O’Connor (1-5) and Alex Ryan helped propel Donabate into a 15-point half-time lead, but with Lusk centre forward Shauna O’Hara (0-5) kicking over some terrific scores Donabate needed a lot of hard work in midfield by Sara Jane Moroney and Katie Wood and a solid defensive display by Julie O’Neill to stay in control of the game.

In Division 5 St Finian’s Swords, having led by six at break, were convincing 3-9 to 0-3 winners away to Ballyboden St Endas, with goals from Breda Orohoe and Clare McManamon cementing victory.

In Division 6 St Margarets maintained their unbeaten run away with an 8-11 to 2-4 win over Templeogue Synge Street, with Kate Dwyer registering 1-10.

An unbelievable chipped effort from Shannon Rock was the highlight as Garristown recorded a 9-13 to 1-7 win away to Kilmacud Crokes on a night when Amy O’Brien was back to her best with some outstanding long-range points.

In Division 7 Ciara Farrell gave a player-of-the-match performance for Fingal Ravens, but it wasn’t enough to deny Shankill a 1-13 to 2-7 win in a game where Niamh Mulvany and Sive Murray were Ravens’ top scorers.