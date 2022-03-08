‘Maur’ torment as Harps take derby honours

Robbie Clinton of Skerries Harps sees the funny side as he confronts David McGuinness (St Maur's). Picture: Michael O'Donoghue

Conor McGuire of St Maur's looks favourite to collect this ball as Skerries Harps' Adam El Shami (no 5) looks on. Picture: Michael O'Donoghue

SKERRIES HARPS 4-10

ST MAUR’S 3-6

Sunday morning’s derby clash up in Skerries produced a seven-goal thriller as Skerries Harps maintained their unbeaten run to the season.

This was the first competitive game between the sides since Skerries’ five-point win in Rush three seasons back and if anything they have become a much stronger outfit.

For St Maur’s, they know they will be stronger by the summer and particularly when they have Ciaran Archer - the Dublin panellist is currently out with a hamstring injury - back in the fold.

They gave starts to a number of their under-age crop, with last year’s Dublin minor Karl Flynn on at corner forward, although it was tough day overall against a Skerries side who held most of the aces.

Skerries introduced three of their Dublin U20s during the game, with Eoin Wilde arguably the standout performer of the trio when introduced on the forty.

He kicked over a nice point to settled down Skerries in the latter stages, while also linking up well with the inside line.

While opening the game with two wides, Skerries were soon into their stride, with Killiian McGinnis pointing off Stephen Smith’s run before the latter stepped inside to double his team’s advantage.

Successive points from Ciaran Reddin and Mark McGrath drew Maurs level by the 10th minute, but that was the last time Maur’s were on level terms with their neighbours.

And with Harry Dawson pulling the strings at number 12, Skerries were exploiting gaps in the Maur’s defence to good effect.

The only downside was the loss 10 minutes into the game through injury of their full back Eoghan McGinley, but the rest of the half was near perfect.

Three quick points from Smith, McGinnis and Rob Delaney had moved them three points clear before Reddin lost his marker with a nice sidestep and slotted over for the visitors.

But with Aidan Coleman curling over a score from the left, Skerries had doubled their advantage before they were presented with their first goal chance of the game with 10 minutes to go in the half.

Dawson’s diagonal pass was gathered cleanly by Smith, but his subsequent effort fell just short of the keeper’s far post.

Two minutes later Skerries did find the back of the net, albeit in fortuitous fashion. McGinnis’ high ball had dropped short, but with Liam Doran spilling Finn Chatten was in like a flash to convert to make it a six-point game.

And while former Dublin minor Jack Burke would point for the Rush outfit off turned over possession, Skerries then struck for their second goal when Rob Delaney showed good awareness to palm the ball over the advancing Doran.

Reddin responded with a three-pointer and in a frantic finish to the first half Doran then produced a fine save to push a McGinnis effort round the posts - 3-6 to 1-4 the score at the interval.

The second half was just seconds old when Clinton converted from close in, and an additional point from the corner forward would move the Skerries lead out to 12 points.

The game quietened down for a bit at that stage, with the two sides exchanging frees, before Maur’s hit their opponents for two quick goals through Conor McGuire and Cian Savage.

All of a sudden the Skerries lead was down to six points, but the introduction of Ethan Dunne and Eoin Wilde would re-ignite the their attack.

Ethan Dunne would see an effort saved by the keeper before Wilde chipped over a nice score to settle Skerries’ nerves.

Skerries HARPS: Shane Rice, Fionn O’Leary, Eoghan McGinley, Shane Dowling, Adam El Shami, Seán Rocks, Eoin Smith, Killian McGinnis 0-3(0-1f), Adam Fearon, Finn Chatten 1-0, Rob Delaney, 1-2(0-1f), Harry Dawson, Robbie Clinton 2-1, Stephen Smith 0-2, Aidan Coleman 0-1. Subs: Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan for McGinley, Eoin Wilde for Delany, Matt Kelly for Chatten, Ethan Dunne for Coleman.

St MAUR’S: Liam Doran, Kevin Nugent, Pádraig McGuinness, Dan Redmond, Brad O’Hare, David McGuinness, Stephen Finnegan, Mikey Reilly, Vincent Whelan, Mark McGrath 0-1, Chris Carthy 0-1(0-1f), Jack Burke 0-1, Karl Lynch, Ciaran Reddin 1-3, Conor McGuire 1-0. Subs: Cian Rock for O’Hare, Dylan Bell for Finnegan, Cian Savage 1-0 for Flynn.