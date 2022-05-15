Mattie’s men down but not out

Walter Walsh of Kilkenny and Dublin's Conor Burke at close quarters during the Leinster Hurling Senior Championship round four match at Parnell Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Waterford hurling legend and current RTE Radio 1 analyst John Mullane made much of Dublin players’ decision to stay so long on the pitch after Saturday’s heavy 17-point defeat to Kilkenny in Parnell Park.

In keeping with past games Dublin stuck around after the final whistle to mingle with families, friends and fans alike, although in Mullane’s mind it seemed to be a case of taking defeat too lightly on the chin.

That was certainly not the case when Dublin returned to the dressing-rooms and manager Mattie Kenny believed defeat was certainly felt afterwards.

“Of course they were a bit down. They are proud hurling people and they are a proud team and they would have wanted to put up a better score than they did tonight, so of course the lads were disappointed,” Kenny insisted as he looked back on the game.

The shock result of the day saw Westmeath hold Wexford to a draw and Kenny believes there’s still plenty of hurling to be played ahead of next weekend’s final round of games.

‘It’s down to four teams now, Some teams won’t get to qualify for the Leinster final and some teams won’t qualify for the knockout stages, so it’s all down to the the final game.”

Of big concern going into Saturday’s final group game away to Galway (throw-in 6pm, Pearse Stadium) was Dublin’s shortcomings at both end of the fields and particularly when it came to goal chances, and the former Cuala boss felt it had a big bearing on the game.

“The first half was pretty competitive, but I think the goals really killed us. It was a softish goal on our behalf in the first half, and then the second goal gave them a six or seven-point cushion and they drove on from there and got the third goal.”

By contrast Dublin struggled to create any goal-scoring chances, particularly early on, but he contended that neither side looked likely to find the back of the net at that stage.

“There was no real threat from either side in the first half and it looked as if it was going to be 12 points each at half-time and then they got that goal.

“The concession of goals the last time we played them here was what killed us and it was the same again here tonight.”

Nonetheless he admitted that Kilkenny were deserved winners on the night.

“Look, Kilkenny brought huge intensity to the game and they had a lot of options off the bench, so they are in a good place right now, but I’m more concerned about my own lads right now.”