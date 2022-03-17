Man who offered van parts for sale took the money but didn’t deliver

A 23-year-old man who offered van parts for sale on the internet but failed to deliver the goods after €500 was lodged in his bank account as payment has had his case put back for review.

Robert Gaffney pleaded guilty to deception on August 2, 2019 arising out of the incident.

Swords District Court heard the injured party responded to an ad placed by Gaffney on an online advertising forum for van parts.

A price of €500 was agreed for the parts and the victim lodged the money into a Bank of Ireland bank account registered to the defendant, Sergeant Teri Ferguson said.

The money was received by the defendant in his bank account but the parts were never supplied to the buyer.

Defence solicitor Fiona Kelly said Gaffney had €300 with him in court and was trying to gather the rest of the money.

Judge Dermot Dempsey adjourned the case to July 26 for a review report.

He warned the defendant to have the €500 compensation for the injured party with him on that date.

“There won’t be any excuses accepted,” he said.