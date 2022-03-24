Man who borrowed boss’s car in emergency escapes driving ban

A man who borrowed his boss’s car because his girlfriend was sick and he needed to take her to hospital has been fined €350 for driving with no insurance.

Rafael Alfaro was stopped shortly after 10pm on March 14th last in Balbriggan.

He was not insured to drive the vehicle he was in at the time, Garda Robert English told Balbriggan District Court.

The solicitor for the defence said Alfaro, with an address at Kermon House, Drogheda, is a 23-year-old man who is originally from El Salvador and came to Ireland a year ago to learn English.

He said on the date in question his girlfriend felt very sick and he took his boss’s car so that he could take her to hospital.

The solicitor said Alfaro works behind the counter in Apache Pizza but would hope to get work as a delivery driver in the future.

He asked the court to be as lenient as possible and not disqualify him in this instance.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Alfaro and fined him €350.

At the district court, the judge said he would not disqualify the defendant under the circumstances.