Man was ‘struggling financially’ when he stole a radiator cabinet from Balbriggan hardware store

A 43-year-old man who stole a radiator cabinet from a local hardware store was “struggling financially” at the time, a court has heard.

Costica Anghel pleaded guilty to theft at EEC Hardware, Stephenstown Industrial Park, Balbriggan in December 2020.

The court heard the defendant, with an address at Glebe Crescent, Market Green, Balbriggan, was seen on CCTV entering the store with a woman and a small child.

The footage showed him picking up a radiator cabinet valued at €129.95 and leaving the shop without paying for the item.

Garda Stephen Murphy said he received a call to EEC Hardware shortly before 5pm on December 5, 2020.

He spoke to the manager of the store who told him a radiator cover had been stolen a short time before.

The garda said he then viewed CCTV footage in which Anghel could be identified entering the shop accompanied by a woman and child before taking the radiator cover and exiting the store.

Footage also showed the defendant putting the cover into the back of a black Audi jeep.

Garda Murphy said the Anghel was identified as the owner of the vehicle and he visited the address it was registered to and spoke to the defendant who told him the stolen goods were still in the back of the jeep.

The radiator cabinet was recovered in perfect condition and was returned to the shop, the garda added.

Anghel has eight previous convictions, all for traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant is a married man with children and at the time of the incident the family was “struggling financially”.

She said Anghel very much regretted the incident and was cooperative with gardaí.

The solicitor said he did show gardaí where the goods were when questioned and the cover was recovered without any loss to the shop.

She asked the judge to be as lenient as possible under the circumstances.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said he would adjourn the case for one month to allow time for the defendant to make a €500 donation to the Capuchin Day Centre on Georges Street.

Adjourning the case to March 1, he said if the money was paid he would find the facts proven and apply the Probation Act; if not he would convict and fine Anghel the sum of €2,000.