Man verbally abused teacher after daughter’s phone was confiscated

A 40-year-old man called a teacher a “f**king b*t*h” after his daughter’s phone was confiscated, a court has heard.

Damian Munteanu, Bath Road, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Balbriggan Community College on January 27, 2022.

Balbriggan District Court heard the defendant got into an altercation with a teacher about his daughter’s phone.

He became abusive to the teacher and called her a “f**king b*t*h”.

Gardaí were called to the school and Munteanu was arrested.

His reply to charge after caution was: “So what, I called her a b*t*h”.

Solicitor for the defence Fiona D’Arcy said the background to the incident was that his daughter’s phone had been seized by the school and the defendant was upset about this.

He lost his temper because he was concerned that she couldn’t keep in contact with them as she had the phone for her own safety.

Ms D’Arcy said Munteanu appreciated that his behaviour was “absolutely unacceptable” and said it had created problems for his daughter.

She said he had sent a letter of apology to the teacher involved and very much regretted what happened.

Judge Dermot Dempsey asked if the defendant had gone to the school to apologise in person but gardaí said he would not be welcome on the grounds after the incident.

The judge adjourned the case to June 2 for the injured party to attend court and give a victim impact statement if she wishes to do so.

The defendant should have a “satisfactory proposal” for the third party in the meantime, Judge Dempsey said, adding the warning to the defendant: “He’s not going into school abusing teachers.”