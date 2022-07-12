Man threatened to smash squad car window

A 36-year-old man with 126 previous convictions who called gardaí “c**ts, rat b**t**ds” and threatened to smash the window of a patrol car has been given a six week suspended sentence at Swords District Court.

John Joyce pleaded guilty to threatening to damage a garda car and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Holywell Heath, Swords on May 14th, 2021.

The court heard Joyce, with an address at Bay 4, St Bridgets Halting Site, Dublin 15, became aggressive when gardaí attempted to search him and “overreacted” because he was going through a difficult time in his life.

Garda Craig Smyth said he was on mobile patrol at around 2pm when he saw John Joyce and another male.

He said he saw one of the men attempting to throw something from his pocket and informed him he intended to search him under the misuse of drugs act.

At this point Joyce became highly abusive, shouting “f**k off youse are c**ts, rat b**t**ds” before threatening to smash the windscreen of the patrol car.

The accused apologised for his behaviour at the station, Garda Smyth said.

Joyce has 124 previous convictions, including five for public order and a large number for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant is someone who did get in to a lot of difficulty previously but has not come to garda attention since May 2021.

She said on this occasion he felt they were searching him wrongly under the drugs act as he doesn’t have a drugs problem and as a result he “reacted very badly”.

He had been going through a very difficult time when the incident occurred, she said, having recently lost his mother and two aunts and was in a “deep depression”.

As a result, he “overreacted” when he was stopped by the garda.

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted Joyce of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and imposed a six week sentence but suspended this for a period of 12 months.

She took the other matter into consideration.