Man ‘threatened to shoot’ shop assistant at Swords store

A 24-year-old man who threatened to shoot a shop assistant before dropping his trousers and exposing his bottom was addicted to pills and cocaine at the time, a court has heard.

Ewan Rice tried to strike the store worker before throwing a packet of chewing gum at him and stealing a pot plant on his way out of the shop.

The defendant admitted threatening to kill or seriously harm the victim at Centra, Main Street Swords on October 30, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of the pot plant on the same date.

Outlining the facts of the case, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said the injured party was at work in the Centra store with a female colleague on the date in question when the defendant entered the shop and purchased a bottle of vodka.

When the victim spoke to Rice about chocolates he had picked up, the accused became abusive and threatened to shoot the injured party two or three times if he called the gardaí.

The defendant, with an address at Lavin Park, Tullyallen, Drogheda, then came behind the counter twice and said he wouldn’t shoot the shop worker if he didn’t call gardaí.

The victim told him he wouldn’t call the guards and Rice attempted to shake his hand before throwing a packet of chewing gum at him which struck him in the chest.

The defendant then attempted to strike the shop worker but missed before dropping his trousers and exposing his bottom.

Rice then left the shop but as he did so he stole a potted plant worth €12.99.

The owner of the shop had viewed the whole incident on CCTV and contacted the victim to see if he was okay.

He advised the injured party to close the shop and go home, which he did, Sergeant McGarrity said.

At approximately 9.20pm Rice returned to the shop with the potted plant and attempted to return it but the shop was closed and he left the plant outside.

The defendant has three previous convictions for assault and possession of knives in 2018, the court was told.

Solicitor for the defence Fiona D’Arcy said this incident happened “quite some time ago” and Rice has “no recollection” whatsoever of it.

She said he was “surprised” to hear of his behaviour and was addicted to pills and cocaine at the time.

He is not taking drugs anymore and is a “different man” now to what he was back then, she said.

Rice was fully co-operative with gardaí and now has a job working in a newsagents, the solictor added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey adjourned the case at the district court to June 28 for a Probation and Welfare Report and said he would consider 240 hours community service in lieu of two months in prison.