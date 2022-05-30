Man stopped his car in the middle of the road to shout abuse at a man in nearby garden

A 24-year-old who stopped his car in the middle of the road and was shouting abuse at a man in a nearby garden has been remanded on continuing bail for sentencing in November.

Ethan Lokko (24), Moylaragh Rise, Balbriggan was convicted of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Dun Saithne Crescent, Balbriggan on November 27, 2021.

He denied the offence and claimed he had simply been “chatting to a friend”.

A further charge of possession of an offensive weapon was dismissed after the court heard Lokko sometimes worked as a mechanic and the claw hammer found in the rear footwell of the vehicle was used for his work.

Various other tools were found in the boot of the car, the court heard.

Garda Eamonn McFadden told the court a number of calls were received at around 12pm about an incident at the estate and when he arrived, he observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

The garda said the defendant was standing at the driver door and another male was at the passenger door.

The pair were involved in a “verbal dispute” with another male who was standing in the garden of a nearby house.

Garda McFadden said the two men were engaged in threatening behaviour, shouting abuse and making threats to harm the man.

He said he asked the defendant to desist but Lokko continued to use threatening and abusive language towards the male in the garden.

The garda said he then asked the defendant to sit back into his car which he did “momentarily” before getting out again and continuing to shout abuse.

A number of gardaí were needed to restore order, Garda McFadden added.

The vehicle, an Audi A6, was searched and a claw hammer was found in the rear footwell behind the driver’s seat.

Lokko was subsequently arrested and charged.

In his evidence to the district court, Lokko denied shouting abuse at the man in the garden and said he was simply “talking to my friend” and he was just a “loud person”.

He said the hammer was in the rear footwell because he would regularly do jobs for friends and family and the hammer would be used as part of that along with all the other tools he had in the boot.

Judge Maire Conneely noted Lokko had given a reason as to why he would have the claw hammer for work purposes and dismissed the offensive weapon charge.

However, she said the garda had been very clear in his evidence that threats were made and convicted Lokko of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Lokko has four previous convictions and received a two month sentence which was suspended for one year for possession of drugs in February 2021, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant is someone who “dabbled” in drugs in the past but has now put that behind him.

She said his partner is currently seven months pregnant with their second child and he very much wants to be there for the birth.

The solicitor asked the court to do “anything but incarcerate him”.

Judge Conneely said she would defer sentencing for six months to see if Lokko “stays out of trouble”.

At the district court, Judge Conneely remanded the defendant on continuing bail to November 29 for sentencing in relation to the section 6 offence and for consideration of whether or not the suspended prison sentence should then be activated.