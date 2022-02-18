Man stood in front of squad car when gardaí refused to give him a lift home

A 45-year-old man who was intoxicated and stood in front of a patrol car when gardaí refused to give him a lift home has been fined €200.

Gardaí were called to Main Street Rush after Brian Scahill had attempted to get into his own car but was prevented from doing so, Balbriggan District Court heard.

The defendant, with an address at Woodvale, Balheary, Swords, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on August 4th last.

Staff from The Strand Bar in Rush had prevented him from entering the vehicle and when gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after midnight on August 4th last they directed Schahill to leave the area.

The defendant went across the road but as gardaí got back in their vehicle he came back over, stood in front of the patrol car and asked for a lift home.

When this was refused Scahill became abusive and refused to get out of the way of the patrol car, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said.

He has no previous convictions.

Solicitor for the defence Siobhan McNeilis said the defendant was dealing with a number of mental health issues and went into treatment for a number of weeks following this incident.

She said he had a sum of cash with him in court and asked the judge if he would consider dealing with the matter by way of charitable contribution.

However, Judge Dermot Dempsey said he wouldn’t accept a donation in this case and would instead deal with it by way of a monetary fine.

He imposed a fine of €100 for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and a further €100 for being intoxicated in a public place.