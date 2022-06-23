Man stole a wheelbarrow from storage yard in Lusk

A 20-year-old man who stole a wheelbarrow from a storage yard in Lusk has been given a one month sentence at Balbriggan District Court.

Owen Maughan, of Dun Saithne, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to theft at Amble Storage, Skerries Road, Lusk on May 25 last year.

The court heard the defendant had entered the yard and hid behind a wall to avoid detection before taking an €850 wheelbarrow, loading it on to his vehicle and leaving.

Maughan also admitted running away from gardaí at Railway Street, Balbriggan on December 15, 2020 when they attempted to search him after he was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

He was subsequently apprehended and found in possession of €20 of cannabis.

Maughan has 26 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant is currently in custody awaiting finalisation of another matter.

She said he had smoked cannabis from time to time but thankfully doesn’t have an addiction.

Maughan is using his time in custody usefully, the solicitior said, and asked the judge to be as lenient as he could under the circumstances.

The judge convicted Maughan and sentenced him to one month in prison suspended for three months for the theft.