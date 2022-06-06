Man stole 18 bottles of vodka from supermarkets over course of a fortnight

A 26-year-old man who stole 18 bottles of vodka from various supermarkets over the space of a fortnight has been jailed for three months at Swords District Court.

Sean Maloney, of no fixed abode, admitted taking €550 worth of vodka from a number of shops in the north Dublin area between January 13th and January 26th this year.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told the court Maloney entered Supervalu in The Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords on January 13, took two bottles of vodka valued at €64 and left the store without paying for the goods.

On January 22 he entered the same store, took four bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth €128 and left without paying.

Maloney also pleaded guilty to the theft of two bottles of smirnoff worth €64 from JC’s supermarket in Swords and four bottles of vodka valued at €88 from Lidl on the Rathfield Road on January 16.

The defendant again stole two bottles of Smirnoff vodka from JC’s supermarket on January 25, the court heard.

The following day, Garda Jordan Martin received a report from security staff at the same supermarket to say Maloney had been detained when he attempted to leave the store without paying for four bottles of vodka to the value of €136.80.

The property was recovered in saleable condition on this occasion, Sergeant McGarrity said.

The defendant has 44 previous convictions, 24 of which are for theft in 2021 and 2222.

He is currently serving a sentence and is due for release in May 2023.

Defence barrister Deirdre Flannery said things “fell apart” for Maloney four years ago when both his parents died and he became homeless.

The accused was already vulnerable as he is schizophrenic; life on the streets “got the better of him” and he became addicted to heroin.

The barrister said in some ways prison had been “the making of him” as Maloney is now off heroin, is on medication for his schizophrenia and is on the waiting list for a place in prison school.

He has now “turned a corner”, she said, and appealed to the court not to increase his sentence.

Judge John O’Leary imposed a three month sentence at the district court to run concurrently with his existing sentence, which he is currently serving.