Man refused to pull over for gardaí and ‘filmed’ incident

A Mercedes van failed to move over to allow a marked garda van pass for a number of minutes despite the activation of sirens and lights on the vehicle, a court has heard.

Garda Brendan Fitzpatrick said he witnessed the driver, 29-year-old Richard Woodruffe, holding a mobile phone angled at the wing mirror and believed he was live-streaming the incident.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the defendant of holding a mobile phone whilst driving and driving without reasonable consideration and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Garda Fitzpatrick said he was driving to Balbriggan on the M1 southbound on November 7, 2020 in a marked patrol van with the lights and sirens activated when he came directly up behind a vehicle that failed to move over to the left hand side.

The garda said he continued with the lights flashing and moved slightly left and back to the right so the driver could see the marked patrol van.

He observed the man behind the wheel with a mobile phone in his hand and said the driver had the phone angled at the wing mirror.

“I believe he was live-streaming the incident and purposely obstructing an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated,” Garda Fitzpatrick said.

The vehicle eventually pulled over to the left hand hard shoulder after “four or five minutes” and Garda Fitzpatrick spoke to the defendant, with an address at Mooretown Road, Swords, who denied holding a mobile phone and said it had instead been a scanner.

However, the garda said the device he had seen the Woodruffe holding was smaller than a scanner and he had no doubt the accused had been holding a mobile phone.

The mobile phone was located on the front passenger seat.

A fixed penalty notice was issued but was not paid, the garda added.

In his evidence to Balbriggan District Court, Woodruffe insisted he had been holding a scanner and not a phone at the time.

He said he had just started working for a courier delivery service company two days earlier.

The defendant denied it had taken five minutes to move over for the van and said there was a truck in front of him so he couldn’t move left.

When Garda Fitzpatrick put it to him that the road was clear on his inside and he had simply refused to move over, the defendant said this was not the case.

Woodruffe said he did not receive the fixed penalty notice.

Judge Dempsey convicted the defendant and imposed a fine of €350 for driving without reasonable consideration.

He fined him a further €250 for holding a mobile phone whilst driving and disqualified him from driving for six months.