Man O’War GAA Club encourages their kids to ‘Just Sing’ on stage

Over 120 children from Man O’War GAA Club will join the professional cast of the JUST SING! show on stage on Sunday, May 1 at City North Hotel as they become music stars for the day.

A fully produced show with a cast of professional dancer-performers and presented by Doug Murray aka Electric Eddie (RTÉ 2FM/Q102) the kids simply step-into this professional show as group acts to sing their favourite songs,

With top class professional staging and audio-visual production and a digital led-wall backdrop, big screen lyrics and graphics, high-energy audience interaction and a choreographed, sing-along style show, all the kids have to do is take their place alongside the professionals and JUST SING!

The event is a fundraiser for the GAA Club and the kids are very excited to start rehearsals with the JUST SING team, this month.

Michelle Connolly who runs the JUST SING! show explains: “This is not X-Factor - this is a feel-good, non-competitive show; the ethos is grounded in inclusivity with any child wishing to take part automatically in the show.

“For us the heart of this event is that it gives every child the chance to feel like a star, supported and encouraged on stage by a team of professional performers.”

Chairperson of Man O’War GAA Club, Sean Owens is excited to get the show on the road.

He said: “This is going to be a significant fundraiser for our club in helping us achieve our 2022 goals. We particularly want this to be a community event, where everyone can get involved through sponsorship or donating their time to help raise funds. We are also looking very much forward to a great evening’s entertainment.”

The JUST SING! show will take place on Sunday, May 1 in the City North Hotel.

More info and tickets available at Man O’War GAA Club at www.manowargfc.com and the club’s social media channels.