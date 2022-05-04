Man found with Xanax, cannabis and cocaine was ‘dabbling in drugs’

A 23-year-old man found with 30 Xanax tablets as well as cannabis and cocaine was “dabbling” in drugs at the time, a court has heard.

Charlie Cunningham pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of drugs and one charge of having drugs for sale or supply.

Garda Jack Bennett told the court he stopped the defendant at the underground carpark in Linenhall on March 10, last year and carried out a search under the misuse of drugs act.

A total of 30 Xanax tablets valued at €60 each were found and Cunningham signed his notebook confirming the drugs were his and that they were for his own personal use.

On April 30th, while being arrested for the previous incident, the defendant was found were €35 worth of cocaine and €25 worth of cannabis.

Cunningham, with an address at Ringfort Crescent, Balbriggan, has two previous convictions for criminal damage and assault dating back to 2018.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said there hadn’t been any evidence of the defendant selling drugs, but rather he had been supplying them to a close friend.

She said Cunningham had been “dabbling” in drugs at the time but no longer takes anything.

He had been unemployed but now has an offer of a job in a fast-food outlet, she said, appealing to the court to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Máire Conneely fined the defendant €350 for possession of drugs and a further €500 for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Cunningham was remanded on continuing bail in relation to two separate matters.

He faces two charges of assault causing harm at Eurospar in Skerries on February 26th, 2020.

The court heard the DPP has directed trial on indictment or that he be sent forward on a signed plea.

Judge Conneely remanded the defendant on continuing bail to May 30th for the service of the book of evidence.