Man found asleep on bus in Swords told gardaí to ‘go f**k themselves’

A 27-year-old man who told gardaí to “go f**k” themselves after he was found asleep on a bus has been fined €150.

Gary Draper became abusive to gardaí after they tried to rouse him, Swords District Court heard.

Garda Niamh Owens said she received a call about an intoxicated male on a bus at Main Street Swords on August 14th last and when she and a colleague attended the scene they found Gary Draper asleep on the vehicle.

Garda Owens said when they tried to rouse the defendant he became “extremely aggressive and abusive” to gardaí telling them to “go f**k themselves”.

She said the defendant, with an address at the Peter McVerry Hostel, St Stephen’s Green, was arrested and made no reply when he was charged after caution.

Draper has 96 previous convictions, including 36 for public order Garda Owens added.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said Draper is currently serving a sentence in Midlands prison on other matters and will be in for some time.

He said the defendant has had considerable difficulties with drugs and alcohol in the past but has been doing well since going into custody and is studying and using the gym.

He is now completely drug and alcohol free, Mr Boyle said.

“He was obviously very intoxicated and he apologises for his behaviour.”

The solicitor asked the judge to be as lenient as possible given that the defendant will be in custody for some time to come.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would not extend the defendant’s existing sentence.

He imposed a one month sentence for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour taking the second offence of being intoxicated in a public place into consideration.