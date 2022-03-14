Man ejected from pub had ‘no idea’ how he came to have cocaine on his person

A 35-year-old man who became abusive to staff at a local pub when he was ejected from the premises had “no idea” how he came to have cocaine on his person after he was arrested, a court has heard.

Stephen Moore pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place, engaging in threatening abusive and insulting behaviour and possession of cocaine at Church Road, Swords on February 5, 2022.

Garda Ciaran McGroder said he was flagged down by staff from a pub who told him a male had been ejected from the site.

When they escorted him from the premises the man became abusive and aggressive, so much so that he had to be restrained, the garda said.

Moore was extremely intoxicated when gardaí arrived.

He gave them his name but said he “couldn’t remember” his address.

He then gave them an address in Castleknock.

The defendant was searched and a small quantity of cocaine to the value of €50 was found, Garda McGroder told Swords District Court.

He agreed with the defence solicitor that Moore was someone who was unlikely to come before the courts again.

The solicitor said the accused was someone who had made “a very serious error in judgement”. He said Moore hadn’t been out in a long long time and on the date in question he had met up with some friends for drinks.

In relation to the drugs, the solicitor said Moore, with an address at Inishfree, Greenhills, Westmeath, had “no idea” how he came to have it on him as he was not someone who has ever taken drugs.

He said the defendant, who works in the catering industry, was extremely apologetic and was “distraught” over the whole incident.

Moore has a young daughter who he is hoping to bring to Disneyland in Florida in the future for a “holiday of a lifetime” and a conviction for possession of drugs would mean he couldn’t do that, the solicitor said.

What happened was “totally out of character” for the defendant, who is originally from Swords but lives in Castleknock, he said, adding Moore had €1,000 with him if the court would see fit to deal with the matter by way of charitable contribution and leave him without a conviction.

Judge Dermot Dempsey directed that €500 be donated to a children’s mental health body and the other €500 to the Autistic Unit at St Paul’s School and struck out all matters.