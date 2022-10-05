Man crashed imported car while driving without insurance

A 31-year-old man who was crashed an expensive imported car he was fixing up to sell on has been fined €400 for driving without insurance at Balbriggan District Court.

Barra Collins was involved in salvaging cars and was working on fixing the clutch in the €28,000 imported Japanese vehicle when he took it on a “test run” and crashed into a ditch.

The defendant, of Courtlough Man O War, Dublin, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and using a false number plate at Ballough, Lusk, Fingal on October 10th last year.

Garda David Woods said he had been on mobile patrol when he came across a vehicle driven by the defendant which had crashed into a ditch.

The Toyota Chaser was not on the correct plates and Collins also admitted having no insurance for the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Fiona Kelly said the accused’s background was in salvaging cars and at the time of the offence the clutch on this vehicle was broken and he was in the process of fixing it to sell on.

He had just taken it out for a test drive when the incident happened, she said.

Garda Woods confirmed the car was found close to the defendant’s property.

In relation to the the number plates, she said this was a Japanese car and Barra had been in the process of registering it in Ireland but had “stupidly” put the new plates on before the process was finished.

Ms Kelly said the defendant had bought the car for remediation purposes with the intention of selling it on and he was already down €28,000 as the car was effectively a write off following the accident.

She said Barra does need a car for work and asked the court for as much leniency as possible under the circumstances.

Judge John Brennan said he noted the substantial loss to the defendant as the car was a write off.

He said this was a “very unfortunate incident” in that Barra was effectively taking it out on a “test run”.

The judge said the accused was a young man who had learned his lesson and under those circumstances he wouldn’t disqualify him in this instance.

He imposed a €300 fine for driving without insurance and a further €100 for using false registration plates.