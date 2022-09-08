Man claims he stole petrol because boss hadn’t paid him

A 31-year-old man involved in a drive off from a local garage claimed he couldn’t afford to pay because his boss hadn’t paid him.

Kakha Zandarashvili pleaded guilty to making off without payment at the Applegreen Service Station, M1 Southbound, Lusk on February 2nd, 2020.

The court heard the defendant of Alverno House, Laytown, stopped at garage and put €55.98 of petrol in his car.

He then entered the service station through the front door and walked out through the side door without paying for the fuel.

The solicitor for the defence said Zandarashvili had been left without payment by his boss.

He had no petrol in his car and needed it go get home so was left with “no choice” but to take the fuel to get him home.

He was very sorry for what he had done, the solicitor added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey remarked the defendant would not need €55 worth of petrol to get from Lusk to Laytown and said he took a very dim view of these matters.

However, the judge agreed to give Zandarashvili one chance and applied the Probation Act after Zandarashvili made a €100 donation towards local community group, Balbriggan Men’s Shed.